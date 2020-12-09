After falling short against district rival Lafayette Christian in October, Notre Dame senior quarterback Parker Seilhan responded by stepping up his game.
Seilhan has led the Pios’ offense to new heights in recent weeks. They’ve scored more than 40 points in every game and are 4-0 since the LCA game. They've also done so against strong competition in Class 4A quarterfinalist Eunice and previously unbeaten Ascension Episcopal.
Seilhan, a dual-threat quarterback who has received Division I offers, was inconsistent early on as a first-year starter. But he appears to be hitting his stride heading into Friday's road semifinals contest against St. Charles.
“The last two weeks we’ve played really well,” coach Lewis Cook said. “The guy pulling the trigger at quarterback is always important, and I’m proud of (Seilhan). He’s improved along the way and has really stepped up the last couple weeks.”
Seilhan has gotten more comfortable as a passer and he’s now seventh in the area with 983 yards passing and has improved his completion percentage.
“His percentages and reads have much better,” Cook said. “It takes time. We ask a lot of our quarterbacks. He has really improved as we’ve gone along and his experience is really paying off.
"It’s different when you’re the guy everyone counts on, but he stepped in and it’s now his job. He was solid but inconsistent at first, but now he’s consistent throwing it and is a huge threat running.”
“I’m more comfortable with all my throws now,” Seilhan said. “I’m getting a lot more confident. We run the plays over and over and know exactly what to do. Just getting reps and knowing exactly what’s going on every play.”
A key to Seilhan’s success through the air has been wide receiver Luke Yuhasz, who transferred from Sam Houston after Hurricane Laura.
“(Yuhasz) came over and really helped us out,” Seilhan said. “He’s a big target who moves really well. He learned the offense really fast in like a week or two. He’s amazing; he makes me look good. I put it out there for him, and he just goes and gets it.”
At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Yuhasz has been Seilhan’s go-to receiver and is fifth in the area with 560 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
“We were very fortunate to pick up a guy of Luke’s ability,” Cook said. “(Seilhan and Yuhasz) have developed chemistry between the two. (Seilhan) can just put it up, and (Yuhasz) can just come up with it. They’ve developed chemistry, which always helps. With what Luke gives us, it’s nice to have a deep threat, talented wide receiver."
Seilhan also excels as a runner, and the Pios run a lot of read-option plays.
“We have a lot of designed quarterback runs,” Seilhan said. “We’ve been throwing it a lot more, but running will always be the bread and butter on offense here at Notre Dame. The field is normally open when I run, so I try to get to the end zone as fast as I can.”
While the Pios are a run-first team, Seilhan gives them a passing element that could pay huge dividends against St. Charles.
“We’ve been looking over all (the St. Charles) film,” Seilhan said. “We’ll have to execute everything and plan to come out on top and are looking forward to it. Teams have always had to stop the run, but we’ve been running a lot of play-action. When you can execute both (the run and the pass), it’s a really hard offense to stop.”
The Pios last faced St. Charles in the semifinals in 2016 and lost. But Cook is confident his team can get it done this time around.
“St. Charles will be a tough battle,” Cook said. “We faced them in 2012 and had a really good game, and then they got us in 2016. We’re familiar with them. They’re a well-coached, hard-nosed team similar to us and rely on their defense and kicking game like us. It should be an interesting game.”
Seilhan plans to continue his football career at the Division I level, and he’s received scholarship offers from Air Force and Nicholls State.
“I’m planning to play a little college ball,” Seilhan said. “I’m definitely playing football (at the college level); baseball is there to help keep me in shape. I’ve gotten offers from Nicholls and Air Force so far and am hoping for more.”