The Bears' Tavion Faulk (3) tries to evade a tag by the Patriots' Dylan Naquin (5) as North Vermilion baseball hosts Carencro High in the second of a three game playoff series on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

CLASS 5A

Regionals

New Iberia 4-10, Ouachita 3-8

Quarterfinals

19-New Iberia at 6-Walker

DIVISION II

Regionals

Teurlings 9-15, Lusher 0-4

St. Michael 4-3, St. Thomas More 3-2

Quarterfinals

5-Teurlings at 4-University High

CLASS 4A

Regionals

South Lafourche 8-7, Breaux Bridge 1-5

North Vermilion 8-15, Carencro 5-14

Franklinton 1-16, Rayne 4-6

North DeSoto 1-7, Eunice 2-4

Quarterfinals

6-Franklinton at 3-North Vermilion, Friday/Saturday

DIVISION III

Regionals

LCA 20-21, Cristo Rey 1-0

Ascension Episcopal 13-11, Episcopal 2-3

Dunham 3-4, Catholic-NI 6-1

Quarterfinals

9-Menard at 1-Notre Dame

6-Ascension Episcopal at 3-Lafayette Christian

CLASS 3A

Regionals

Iota 10-13, Grant 5-2

South Beauregard 19-3, Kaplan 0-2

Quarterfinals

5-Iowa at 4-Iota, Friday/Saturday

DIVISION IV

Regionals

Covenant Christian 3-5, Vermilion Catholic 2-4

Catholic-PC 4-9, St. Edmund 3-3

Calvary Baptist 4-7, Highland Baptist 2-2

Opelousas Catholic 9-12, Country Day 0-0

Quarterfinals

7-Opelousas Catholic at 2-Ascension Catholic

CLASS 2A

Regionals

Loreauville 16-9, Port Barre 0-5

Quarterfinals

Loreauville vs. Many-DeQuincy winner

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals

8-ESA at 1-Grace Christian, Wednesday

5-Northside Christian at 4-Family Community, Thursday

