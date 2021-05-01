CLASS 5A
Regionals
New Iberia 4-10, Ouachita 3-8
Quarterfinals
19-New Iberia at 6-Walker
DIVISION II
Regionals
Teurlings 9-15, Lusher 0-4
St. Michael 4-3, St. Thomas More 3-2
Quarterfinals
5-Teurlings at 4-University High
CLASS 4A
Regionals
South Lafourche 8-7, Breaux Bridge 1-5
North Vermilion 8-15, Carencro 5-14
Franklinton 1-16, Rayne 4-6
North DeSoto 1-7, Eunice 2-4
Quarterfinals
6-Franklinton at 3-North Vermilion, Friday/Saturday
DIVISION III
Regionals
LCA 20-21, Cristo Rey 1-0
Ascension Episcopal 13-11, Episcopal 2-3
Dunham 3-4, Catholic-NI 6-1
Quarterfinals
9-Menard at 1-Notre Dame
6-Ascension Episcopal at 3-Lafayette Christian
CLASS 3A
Regionals
Iota 10-13, Grant 5-2
South Beauregard 19-3, Kaplan 0-2
Quarterfinals
5-Iowa at 4-Iota, Friday/Saturday
DIVISION IV
Regionals
Covenant Christian 3-5, Vermilion Catholic 2-4
Catholic-PC 4-9, St. Edmund 3-3
Calvary Baptist 4-7, Highland Baptist 2-2
Opelousas Catholic 9-12, Country Day 0-0
Quarterfinals
7-Opelousas Catholic at 2-Ascension Catholic
CLASS 2A
Regionals
Loreauville 16-9, Port Barre 0-5
Quarterfinals
Loreauville vs. Many-DeQuincy winner
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals
8-ESA at 1-Grace Christian, Wednesday
5-Northside Christian at 4-Family Community, Thursday