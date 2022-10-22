Chantz Ceaser, Carencro
The Bears’ quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven total TDs. Ceaser threw for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 and three more scores.
Chantz Babineaux, Carencro
The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
Kennon Ryan, Carencro
No team ever gets three of these, but no other reported performance matched up. Ryan rushed for 260 yards and three scores to help in the eight school records set Friday.
Cameron Boutte, Southside
He’s not the Sharks’ leading rusher but he was in the biggest win in school history, running for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Southside past Acadiana.
Bryce LeJeune, Church Point
The Bears’ defender collected nine tackles and two pass breakups in addition to intercepting two passes – both he returned for touchdowns in the road win over Ville Platte.