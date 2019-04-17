The mindset for Iota baseball has always been unfinished business.
From the beginning of the season, the Bulldogs have had their eyes set of returning to the Class 3A state championship game, where it lost to Berwick 7-1 last season at McMurry Park in Sulphur, but head home with the ultimate prize.
But if the business was started by so many key players who are no longer there, is it reasonable to expect the mission to be the same?
Bulldogs second-year coach Junior Cloud says so, despite losing six starters from the team that took the field for the title game last year. Five were seniors and one would-be returning starter left the team. Making matters worse, another projected starter entering the season also gave up baseball.
In some ways, Cloud agrees, Iota was starting from scratch. But he hasn’t treated his inexperienced squad, which features two freshmen starter, like it less than championship caliber.
“We kept preaching to the younger guys about, ‘The targets on our backs now,’ ” Cloud said, “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, so there’s no time to just relax at any point in the season. We have to stay locked in and grind out some wins when we’re not playing our best baseball. So it kind of felt like we were starting over, but the mindset we tried to keep with the boys is that we were on a mission.”
That mentality has proven to be beneficial. With Wednesday’s 4-2 win against Eunice, sweeping the season series of the Bobcats, Iota (21-7-1, 14-1) clinched the District 5-3A championship for the second straight year. The Bulldogs have crept up to No. 6 in the Class 3A power ranking.
The Bulldogs started the season 8-5-1 before winning their next 11 contests, but the slow start didn’t surprise Cloud.
“We kind of beefed up the front end of the schedule, put some bigger schools in the top of our season, so we knew we may take some lumps early,” Cloud said. “With a combination of a lot of younger guys playing and the tougher beginning of the season, we’re right where we want to be as far as our record and kind of finishing the season on a good note.”
The two aforementioned freshman, third baseman Nicholas Duplechain and utility player Tyler LeJeune, aren’t the only underclassmen to have played key roles. Sophomore pitcher Gavin LeBlanc, who Cloud calls a “special” talent, has emerged as Iota’s No. 2 arm behind ace Hunter Wriborg.
“We had some guys step up that we weren’t really going to need to rely on,” Cloud added. “But as far as athletes, we have athletes all over the field. It’s just a couple of guys are better at some things than other guys. But we’re right where we want to be as far clicking at the right time and playing all aspects of the game very well.”
Wriborg’s leadership, however, is invaluable to the Bulldogs, Cloud said. One of two returning Iota player who made the all-state team, joining outfield and cleanup hitter Andrew Ashby, Wriborg was named the 2018 Most Outstanding Player in Class 3A after posting 10-1 record with 0.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts as a junior.
“Just having him in the bullpens — talking to the other guys, being a senior leader — means a lot,” Cloud said of Wriborg. “It’s like another coach out there at practice because he demands the pitchers to hit spots and stuff in the bullpens when we’re doing our bullpen days and our flat-ground days. He’s awesome to have, and he will be surely missed.”
The pitching staff has actually been the most pleasant surprise to Cloud. The coach went from thinking it would be the team’s weakness to not believing it to be their biggest strength.
“We went into some games just relying on them, and they’ve been very, very successful for us throughout the season,” Cloud said. “I think we set up well (for a three-game series). I talked to our coaches the other day about it, and I said, ‘Man, I like our chances in a three-game series with the guys that we have and how they’re coming out throwing and coming out the bullpen.’
“This year, we’ve had to create a bullpen because last year we had three guys that go the distance. This year, we didn’t have some of those guys, so we had to piece some things together. But I like our chances in a three-game series with the guys we’ve developed, and guys are stepping up.”