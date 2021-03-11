LAKE CHARLES - The St. Martinville Tigers weren’t expected to be on the championship stage as the No. 11 seed, but they appeared to belong Thursday evening against a 3A power in the Madison Prep Chargers.
The Tigers gave the Chargers a tough fight in their quest for their first state championship since 2002, and the game was tight until the final minutes, but the Chargers proved to be too powerful and took home a 52-47 victory over the Tigers to take back the 3A title.
The Tigers had upset higher seeds the past threes games, but they just didn’t have quite enough to slow down the No. 1-seeded Chargers’ dynamic group of guards and post players.
“I think we played a competitive game,” Tigers coach Ihmaru Jones said. “We had the lead at the end of the third, all we had to do was win that fourth quarter. We had a few mental lapses on defense, and then we missed some shots that we should’ve made.
"That resulted in us being a little bit short, but we’re happy, we made it here, we played our hardest, we made it the best game we could, and I’m proud of our guys. We were planning on getting out of here with a win to say we knocked down No. 3, knocked down No. 2 and were hoping to knock down No. 1, but we fell a little short.”
The Tigers’ experience with a strong group of seniors paid off on the big stage, as they nearly completed their ultimate goal of a state championship against one of the best in the state.
“This experience was awesome,” Jones said. “I’m really glad for the seniors that they got to get here because they promised me in the sixth grade that they would get here, and they did. I’m proud of them, and I’m happy for our younger guys to get the experience, so maybe it might light a fire for them to get back here before they graduate.”
The Tigers saw senior forward Datayvious Gabriel heat up down the stretch and finish with a team-high 17 points followed by senior point guard Jalen Mitchell with 10 points.
“The thing I’m going to remember most is that nobody believed in us,” Gabriel said. “Nobody thought we would make it this far, and we proved them wrong. Like coach Jones said, we talked about this since sixth grade and made it come true. It felt good to see the whole city come out and watch us.”
“It was unreal,” Mitchell said. “We’ve been dreaming of this since we were small, so to be here, it just feels real. It (Madison Prep) was a good backcourt, but we had played guards like that for three years, so it really wasn’t anything different.”
While Gabriel and Mitchell gave it their all, the Chargers were tough to contain with point guard Kavon Shannon and post Percy Daniels blowing up in the fourth quarter.
“23 (Daniels) we knew was going to be a factor,” Jones said. “They just fed it, fed it, fed it inside, so we knew that was going to be a part of it, especially in the fourth quarter because they were trying to get some easy buckets.”
The Tigers’ strong senior class has a lot to be proud of, and they have a lot to look forward to with a young group of athletes on the rise.
“The guys that are underneath them (the seniors) get a chance to experience all this, so hopefully it lights a fire under them when we get going in the fall,” Jones said. “Hopefully they see that it takes hard work and dedication, and they get after us and try to get here also. We had a bunch of years where we just couldn’t get over that quarterfinal hump, but this year we did.”