Preston Welch, Teurlings
It wasn’t so much about the raw numbers the Rebels’ quarterback posted but being virtually error-free at Notre Dame while throwing for 310 yards and four scores isn’t easy.
Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre
The Panthers’ running back had a night he won’t soon forget, exploding for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Wiggins had TD runs of 55 and 68 yards.
Chantz Ceaser, Carencro
The Golden Bears’ quarterback contributed to his team’s continued road success, passing for 161 yards and three touchdowns and also rushing for 87 yards and a fourth score.
Shamarius Harris, Acadiana
The linebacker played a key role in Acadiana’s 55-6 win with six solos, six assists, two forced fumbles, two sacks, two stops behind the line and a quarterback hurry.
Tucker Denais, North Vermilion
The Patriots’ running back was part of a 1-2 punch in North Vermilion’s win over Loreauville. He rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Kiaron Rudd added 104 yards and two scores.