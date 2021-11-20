A month ago, the Carencro High soccer team wasn't even sure they would have a season. After a series of unlikely events, the team has a coach, a budget and has become the feel-good story of the season.

“For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It is about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field."

That's what coach Ted Lasso tells a skeptical reporter in the second episode of the Apple TV series of the same name about an American football coach transplanted to England to manage a struggling soccer team.

"Ted Lasso" unarguably has become the feel-good TV series of the season. To every challenge, Coach Lasso responds with kindness. If the show has a theme, it's about lifting others with kindness.

Like Lasso, Mark Foreman doesn't know much about soccer. But when he heard that Carencro High, his alma mater, lost its soccer coach and the team would be disbanded if they couldn’t find a coach, he felt compelled to help. Mark, a recent law school graduate who is preparing to take the bar exam in the spring, said he hurt for the kids on the team who wouldn’t be able to play, so he threw his name in the ring to assist.

When nobody else stepped up, Foreman became the volunteer coach. He then learned the program didn't have the roughly $2,000 it would take for the team to travel to away games.

Acadiana Advocate columnist Jan Risher wrote about the situation and shared a post on Facebook asking folks to consider contributing via Venmo to help out the team.

By Friday, Foreman had received $3,884, including a $550 donation from actor Brendan Hunt, who plays an assistant coach on "Ted Lasso."

On Saturday, Ochsner Lafayette General Sports Medicine pledged to match up to $5,000 in donation received before Dec. 30.

The support has been so overwhelming, Foreman is considering creating a booster club to handle donations, just like the school has with baseball and football.

Patricia Thompson, spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General, said making the donation was an easy decision.

"Who doesn't love a good underdog story," she said. "I hope our match encourages other businesses to follow suit."

Carencro High opened its season with a brutal loss. Ted Lasso's team loses, too. But that's not the point.

The skeptical "Lasso" reporter figured that out: “And though I believe that Ted Lasso will fail here and Richmond will suffer the embarrassment of relegation, I won’t gloat when it happens. Because I can’t help but root for him."

Likewise, it looks like Lafayette can't help but root or those Carencro Bears.