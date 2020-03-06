There are a few convenient excuses St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard could make to explain why his team struggled during Friday’s 46-38 quarterfinal win against St. Michael the Archangel.
Perhaps the top-seeded Cougars (30-6) didn’t prepare well enough after a 44-point win against No. 16 Vandebilt Catholic in the first round. They also played without Jack Bech, one of the team’s best defenders and rebounders, after he suffered a minor injury. And then there was the bevy of shots the Cougars missed, some under the basket, off open looks in the first quarter.
“We couldn’t make a shot, man,” said Broussard, whose team was held to one field goal in the first period and trailed 13-4 entering the second quarter. “It’s a frustrating night as a coach.”
But Broussard wanted to call a spade a spade: During the first half, the Cougars were “outcoached, outplayed and outhustled” by a team that didn’t look the part of a No. 8 seed. Warriors coach Drew Hart is a friend of Broussard’s and seemed to have his squad well-prepared for Broussard’s usual bag of tricks.
“It was a chess match for sure,” Broussard said.
But as Broussard’s teams often do, the two-time defending Division II champion Cougars defended their way out of the first-quarter hole and came up with just enough timely baskets to advance to the semifinals.
STM will play No. 5 St. Louis, who upset No. 4 Lee Magnet on the road on Friday, in the next round.
“I’ve always told our guys, ‘On a night like tonight, you have to rely on your defense,’” Broussard. “Our press was effective at times and ineffective at other times, and we gave up points. But I really thought just our half-court man (defense) got us back in the game. We got some big stops. We had to get a lot of stops because we were down by 11.”
The Cougars outscored St. Michael by four in the second quarter to head into halftime trailing only 25-20, and they took their first lead on a coast-to-coast leaner by junior Carter Domingue at the 3:14 mark of the third quarter.
Domingue finished with a game-high 20 points, while classmate Jaden Shelvin finished with 14, including making all 10 of his free throws.
“Shots just weren’t falling tonight, but we powered through as a team,” Domingue said. “At the start of the second half, I thought we really came together as a team and just started playing defense better. They scored 13 in the second half. We just started guarding, and it led to offense.”
It was back-and-forth for much of the fourth quarter until STM received a corner 3-pointer from an unlikely source, senior Braylen Logan. It gave the Cougars a 37-35 lead with 3:25 remaining and started a 12-3 run to close the game.
“It’s funny. Braylen Logan is kind of our defensive guy, and he’s not really a shooter,” Broussard said. “But I always say, ‘In games like this, sometimes you gotta have a big play,’ and his 3-point play was big tonight. It got us a two-point lead and got the momentum going. From that point on, we were able to make them guard us and run our stuff.
“It was a huge 3 because our normal shooters just weren’t hitting shots. So kudos to him for having the guts to take it in the first place and then knock it down.”
St. Michael’s poor free-throw shooting down the stretch — it went 5 of 12 at the line including five misses in the fourth quarter — helped STM hold on to the lead late. Meanwhile, the Cougars made 20 of their 23 freebies, including going 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
“Thank goodness, in the first half, I thought free throws kind of kept us in it a little bit,” Broussard said. “That’s the only way we could score in the first half.”
Lance Williams led the Warriors with 15 points.
“Hopefully we got the bad one out of the way,” Broussard said. “Because offensively … oof. It was pretty brutal.”