ACA.lafjamboree025.082721.jpg

The Pioneers' Lucas Simon (47) eyes the Rams' Jaylon Lawrence (14) as Acadiana faces Notre Dame in the Kiwanis Jamboree on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Cajunfield in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. 

Thursday, Sept. 2

Notre Dame 26, Southside 14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - ND: Lucas Simon 16-118, 2 TDs; Thomas Meche 12-41; Luke Lavergne 11-12; Andrew Habetz 4-8; Nick Swacker 1-(3). SSIDE: Aaron Ford 7-56; Jake Held 11-31, TD; Vernell Joseph 6-14; Tommy Ransonet 6-3; Jaydun Colbert 1-(-5). 

PASSING - ND: Swacker 13-20-0 168, 2 TDs. SSIDE: Held 3-9-0 41.

RECEIVING - ND: Zach Lamm 6-107; Luke Hoffpauir 1-24; Luke Bertrand 4-20, 2 TDs; Joe Frank 1-9; Meche 1-8. SSIDE: Brock Jones 3-41.

Next - Notre Dame hosts Sulphur Thursday, Southside at Carencro on Friday.

RECAP: Five Takeaways from Notre Dame's opening win over Southside

PREVIEW: Pios have their eyes set on getting back to state championship form , Sharks making big switch to flexbone offense

Breaux Bridge 28, New Iberia 6

RECAP: Lotief era at Breaux Bridge begins with rousing win over New Iberia 

PREVIEW:  Yellow Jackets look to build upon last season's success,  Tigers begin new era under Tank Lotief

Highland Baptist 21, Gueydan 12

PREVIEW: Bears look strong up front and plan to lean more on the run

Friday, Sept. 3

Carencro at Acadiana

PREVIEW: Wreckin' Rams loaded with experience in quest for three-peat , Golden Bears look to repeat with several new faces

Comeaux at Tioga

PREVIEW:  Spartans transitioning to spread under first-year head coach Eric Holden

Opelousas Catholic at Eunice

PREVIEW: Vikings will need defense to step up this season  Bobcats look to continue building in second year under Vige

Kaplan at North Vermilion

PREVIEW: Pirates' expectations remain high in first season under Cory BrodiePatriots expected to lean on experienced defense 

Rayne at Avoyelles

PREVIEW: Wolves depending on several two-way players

Madison Prep at St. Thomas More

PREVIEW: Cougars begin transition season with nation's top quarterback

Opelousas at Teurlings

PREVIEW: Rebels look to take next step with experienced defense

Northside at Northwest

PREVIEW: VIkings hoping senior leadership on offense will spark fast start to season

Lafayette Christian at Westgate

PREVIEW: Knights aiming for five in a row with loaded senior class,  Tigers have high hopes with experienced, athletic group 

Cecilia at St. Martinville

PREVIEW:  Bulldogs look to build upon success with experienced groupTigers look like a contender once again with talented group

Bolton at Beau Chene

PREVIEW: Gators begin new era under Marcques Lewis

Church Point at Port Barre

PREVIEW:  Bears expected to rely heavily on run game once again

Iowa at Iota

PREVIEW: Bulldogs feeling optimistic with lots of experience returning

Abbeville at St. Mary’s

PREVIEW:  Wildcats looking to turn the corner this season

St. Louis at Crowley

PREVIEW: Gents look to surprise people in Benoit's first season as head coach

Loreauville at Erath

PREVIEW:  Tigers loading up for another deep playoff runBobcats looking to make some noise with explosive offense

Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic

PREVIEW: KK Reno, Panthers looking for more this fall,  Eagles seeking solutions to keep passing game soaring

Westminster at Jeanerette

PREVIEW: Crusaders begin Travis Blaize era

Oakdale at St. Edmund

PREVIEW: Blue Jays hoping balance helps overcome key loss in backfield

Saturday, Sept. 4

Ascension Episcopal at Lafayette High

PREVIEW: Blue Gators hope tradition, new blood can address depth concerns , Mighty Lions plan to lean more on offense in second season under Figaro

View comments