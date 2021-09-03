Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Notre Dame 26, Southside 14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - ND: Lucas Simon 16-118, 2 TDs; Thomas Meche 12-41; Luke Lavergne 11-12; Andrew Habetz 4-8; Nick Swacker 1-(3). SSIDE: Aaron Ford 7-56; Jake Held 11-31, TD; Vernell Joseph 6-14; Tommy Ransonet 6-3; Jaydun Colbert 1-(-5).
PASSING - ND: Swacker 13-20-0 168, 2 TDs. SSIDE: Held 3-9-0 41.
RECEIVING - ND: Zach Lamm 6-107; Luke Hoffpauir 1-24; Luke Bertrand 4-20, 2 TDs; Joe Frank 1-9; Meche 1-8. SSIDE: Brock Jones 3-41.
Next - Notre Dame hosts Sulphur Thursday, Southside at Carencro on Friday.
RECAP: Five Takeaways from Notre Dame's opening win over Southside
PREVIEW: Pios have their eyes set on getting back to state championship form , Sharks making big switch to flexbone offense
Breaux Bridge 28, New Iberia 6
RECAP: Lotief era at Breaux Bridge begins with rousing win over New Iberia
PREVIEW: Yellow Jackets look to build upon last season's success, Tigers begin new era under Tank Lotief
Highland Baptist 21, Gueydan 12
PREVIEW: Bears look strong up front and plan to lean more on the run
Friday, Sept. 3
Carencro at Acadiana
PREVIEW: Wreckin' Rams loaded with experience in quest for three-peat , Golden Bears look to repeat with several new faces
Comeaux at Tioga
PREVIEW: Spartans transitioning to spread under first-year head coach Eric Holden
Opelousas Catholic at Eunice
PREVIEW: Vikings will need defense to step up this season , Bobcats look to continue building in second year under Vige
Kaplan at North Vermilion
PREVIEW: Pirates' expectations remain high in first season under Cory Brodie, Patriots expected to lean on experienced defense
Rayne at Avoyelles
PREVIEW: Wolves depending on several two-way players
Madison Prep at St. Thomas More
PREVIEW: Cougars begin transition season with nation's top quarterback
Opelousas at Teurlings
PREVIEW: Rebels look to take next step with experienced defense
Northside at Northwest
PREVIEW: VIkings hoping senior leadership on offense will spark fast start to season
Lafayette Christian at Westgate
PREVIEW: Knights aiming for five in a row with loaded senior class, Tigers have high hopes with experienced, athletic group
Cecilia at St. Martinville
PREVIEW: Bulldogs look to build upon success with experienced group, Tigers look like a contender once again with talented group
Bolton at Beau Chene
PREVIEW: Gators begin new era under Marcques Lewis
Church Point at Port Barre
PREVIEW: Bears expected to rely heavily on run game once again
Iowa at Iota
PREVIEW: Bulldogs feeling optimistic with lots of experience returning
Abbeville at St. Mary’s
PREVIEW: Wildcats looking to turn the corner this season
St. Louis at Crowley
PREVIEW: Gents look to surprise people in Benoit's first season as head coach
Loreauville at Erath
PREVIEW: Tigers loading up for another deep playoff run, Bobcats looking to make some noise with explosive offense
Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic
PREVIEW: KK Reno, Panthers looking for more this fall, Eagles seeking solutions to keep passing game soaring
Westminster at Jeanerette
PREVIEW: Crusaders begin Travis Blaize era
Oakdale at St. Edmund
PREVIEW: Blue Jays hoping balance helps overcome key loss in backfield
Saturday, Sept. 4
Ascension Episcopal at Lafayette High
PREVIEW: Blue Gators hope tradition, new blood can address depth concerns , Mighty Lions plan to lean more on offense in second season under Figaro