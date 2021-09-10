The Teurlings Catholic Rebels stayed unbeaten on Friday night, defeating the previously undefeated Comeaux Spartans 36-15 in a non-district matchup that featured two programs at different stages of their respective developments.
For the second consecutive week, Teurlings rushed for three touchdowns on the ground, while holding the opposition to less than 20 points, capturing its third straight win over Comeaux in the process.
"I thought our kids played really hard," said Teurlings head coach Dane Charpentier. "We have a young team, and we're still making a ton of mistakes, but the effort is there, and because of that, we're seeing progress, and that's the most important thing."
"It was my fault," said Comeaux head coach Eric Holden after the loss. "I didn't call a good game, and I take the blame."
The Rebels piled up over 200 yards rushing, including touchdown runs from Kentrell Prejean, Conner Kleinpeter, and Tanner Brinkman, while Preston Welch tossed a 36-yard scoring strike to Bradford Cain to lead a balanced attack.
"Offensively, we have to operate a lot cleaner if we want to get where we want to go," Charpentier said. "I think we left a lot on the table. The defense set us up in some good situations but we weren't always able to cash in. So, we have to find a way to just be more consistent and avoid some of the dropped passes and missed protections that we had tonight.
Teurlings led at halftime 26-7 before going to the 36-15 triumph- a win that moves them to 2-0 for the sixth time in the last seven years.
The Rebels, who went 5-5 last season, but who finished the 2020 campaign with a 3-1 record, are expected to be a force in District 5-4A this season, while Comeaux, who went 1-5 last year, is rebuilding under Holden, who is in his first season with the Spartans.
Charpentier, who guided Teurlings to a 40-12 win over Opelousas last week, would like to see continued improvement on a weekly basis from his team, who many believe can make a deep run in the playoffs.
"I thought we played we played better against Opelousas," Charpentier said. "Obviously, Comeaux had something to do with that. They have some talented players who create a lot of problems. We just have to clean up a few things."
Holden, who won his first game as the head coach of the Spartans last week, following a 21-20 win over Tioga, would like to see his players adjust to his new system and set the foundation for the future.
"We're getting better," said Holden. "With a team that trying to reinvent itself, you're going to have ups and downs, and that's what we saw tonight."
The Rebels, who featured only three senior starters on the offensive end on Friday night, will rely on a number of youngsters for production this season, including quarterback Preston Welch, who has thrown for touchdowns on each of his first two games behind center this season.
"I thought he did a good job tonight," Charpentier said of Welch. "One of the big things he is learning right now is that he doesn't have to force the ball down the field and make every play all the time. So, it's a learning process."
For Holden, who has experience in helping rebuild programs, as evidence by the fact that St. John was 0-27 prior to him taking over that program, he has a talented crop of skill-position players such as Sean Malveaux (quarterback), Treyven Paddio (running back), and Alex Linzer (receiver), to help create a new culture at Comeaux.
"It's just about refocussing the young men, and those around us that support us," said Holden. "We just want to make sure we build this program with character, and just do it the right way."
Despite Holden taking the blame, it wasn't his fault the Spartans lost on Friday night, but the players have to appreciate a head coach taking the blame. That could go a long way in Comeaux's rebuilding phase.
As for Teurlings, one can tell that Charpentier likes his group, but is also going to hold them to a high standard because he does.
He knows his team will have to take a step forward every week, and they better next week, as they play host to the Barbe Buccaneers.
"We just have to clean up our operation on offense a little bit," said Charpentier. "We have guys not getting set, and guys lining up on the ball when they should be off the ball. It's elementary problems, but it's also symptoms of a young team that we have to get corrected."
If and when that does happen, Teurlings won't be fun for anyone to play.