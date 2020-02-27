HAMMOND — It’s fitting that the St. Thomas More girls soccer team’s impressive three-year run came full circle on Thursday.
It was in this exact situation — still scoreless after 110 minutes of play in the 2017 Division II finals and headed to penalty kicks against Lakeshore — where the Lady Cougars senior Anne-Marie Alack promised coach Daniel Underwood she wouldn’t lose like that again.
So when STM found itself without a goal after regulation and two overtime periods during Thursday’s Division II championship at Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium, it didn’t panic. Because of that, the Lady Cougars came out on top 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout.
“We came in prepared for any and all situations, and that’s kind of what I reminded them of when we got to that point,” Underwood said. “‘We’re ready for this, girls. This is us. We’re champions. We’re just going to live in the moment and give our best, and we’ll walk with our heads held high regardless of what takes place.’ ”
The Lady Cougars had pressured Ben Franklin all evening long, but the Lady Falcons wouldn’t budge, intent on sending the game into a penalty shootout. Surely, STM deserved to be rewarded for being the better side.
Finally, it was. Senior goalkeeper Paityn Gautreaux stopped Ben Franklin’s final penalty kick to win the shootout 3-2. It secured the Lady Cougars’ third straight state championship and seventh in program history.
“The more times we win it,” said STM sophomore Hailey Gannon, “it just gets more intense.”
Indeed, this final was more intense than the previous two the Lady Cougars had won, and perhaps that should be a surprise. STM and Ben Franklin know each other, having played in the postseason six times in the last seven years.
Making its fourth straight finals trip and fifth in seven years, the Lady Cougars were, unquestionably, the favorite. STM (19-4-5) earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row and mercy-ruled their first two postseason opponents. It then fended off Vandebilt Catholic, the runner-up in Division III, in the semifinals.
STM also had recent history on its side against the No. 6 Lady Falcons, having beaten them in playoffs three years in a row — once in the semifinals and twice in the quarterfinals.
But before STM became the class of this division, it was Ben Franklin. The Lady Falcons won four straight state championships from 2013-16, including beating STM in the finals in 2014 and semifinals in 2015.
And this year’s Ben Franklin squad was no pushover. Led by goalkeeper Yana Fielkow, the Lady Falcons had given up goals in only seven of their 23 regular season games and none in the postseason.
Against STM, Ben Franklin proved to be an impenetrable orange wall, sending almost all of its players back to prevent easy looks on goal. The Falcons essentially didn’t have a shot on goal during regulation or the first overtime period.
“They put eight people or nine people — 10 because of the goalkeeper — in front of the goal and built a human wall,” Underwood said.
Still, Fielkow and the Lady Falcons backline were asked to absorb punch after punch from the Lady Cougars. In Fielkow’s case, she endured an injury, too. The goalie collided with STM’s Brooklyn Babineaux on a free kick into the box with fewer than 18 minutes left in regulation.
Both players left the game, but Fielkow returned four minutes later and played with a limp for the rest of the match. She ended being named the Most Outstanding Player of the match, having saved one of STM’s penalty kicks to briefly give the Lady Falcons the edge.
“They played with eight defenders, so it was really hard for us to get in,” said STM junior Avery Quoyeser. “They also have a great keeper who played outstanding this game. We really tried to move fast, and we didn’t get there. But, luckily, we came out with the win.”