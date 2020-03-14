LAKE CHARLES — Breaux Bridge boys basketball coach Chad Pourciau huddled his team together on the Burton Coliseum court one final time, with just as much urgency as he would if there was still time left on the clock.
The No. 2 Tigers had just lost to No. 1 Peabody 57-48 in Saturday’s Class 4A state championship, but before players shook hands, Pourciau needed to remind his team of a couple of things.
“The main thing I told them was -- and I’m big on this -- whether we win or lose, we’re winning together or we’re losing together,” Pourciau said. “The next thing I told them was, ‘Guys, you have zero to hang your head about.’ What they’ve done for our program in four years … I’m emotional, but I told them, ‘Don’t you shed tear.’ You can be hurt, but you have zero to be (ashamed of).
“The only thing we should be crying about is their parents weren’t here to see them off.”
It’s hard to argue with any of Pourciau’s sentiments. As he would say, what the hardwood Tigers have done at a football school is nothing short of “remarkable.”
No, Breaux Bridge (28-9) didn’t defend its 4A title on Saturday, a game played in front of no fans because of the coronavirus outbreak. In a nine-point loss, they missed nine free throws and gave up 19 points off 16 turnovers.
But the Tigers made a team that lost just three games all year and is led by the state’s winningest coach work for every bucket. The Warhorses (35-3) connected on just 34.5% of their shots and had only one player in double figures.
That player, Melvion Flanagan, just happened to hit four 3-pointers, including one as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, and scored 31 points. Peabody also hit all 11 of its free throws, including Flanagan’s 7-for-7 clip.
Pourciau felt Flanagan was a similar player to the high-volume shooter they faced in last year’s state final, Bossier’s Jacoby Decker. The difference was Flanagan was a bit more efficient on Saturday against the Tigers’ packline defense.
“He’s going to throw them up and he’s going to continue to throw them up,” Pourciau said of Flanagan. “He just made a bunch of them tonight.”
Flanagan got hot at just the right time, too. Breaux Bridge closed the first half on a 8-0 run to tie the game at 27 and then scored the first eight points of the third quarter to take its largest lead of the game. But Flanagan proceeded to score 15 points over the next five minutes, including three 3-pointers, to give Peabody a 46-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
“I was having some ups and downs in the first half, couldn’t make shots and couldn’t buy a bucket,” Flanagan said. “So coach Smith talked to us in the second half, and I turned on the kill switch. So I started getting to the goal, finishing, getting shots that I wanted and stopped forcing. Because I was forcing in the first half.”
The Tigers got within three points late in the fourth quarter, but Flanagan thwarted the rally by scoring the final six points of the game.
But should Breaux Bridge even be in this spot, defending a state championship against a school with nine titles now? A couple of years ago, it may not have seemed possible, but Pourciau and his five seniors did it.
“Peabody is a basketball school. Bossier is a basketball school. Those guys go there to play basketball,” Pourciau said. “These five seniors took a football school in four years to the first round as freshman; second round as sophomores; state champs against Bossier, who has multiple state championships; and then state runner-up against Peabody. And we’re down three with a minute to go.
“You tell me a group of guys who can do that beside this group of guys.”
A few of Pourciau’s seniors -- Deandre Hypolite, Trevonte Sylvester and Dalton Alexander -- were in tears talking about what their coach meant to them.
“There are too many words that come to my mind to say what this man has done for me in my four years of basketball at Breaux Bridge,” Alexander said. “I’ve become a better student, a better athlete and I’ve become a better person as well because of him. He shows me what it means to be a hard worker and that in the end it will pay off and that no matter what it’s a team thing.”
“I wouldn’t trade none of my teammates for nobody in the world. I don’t care who they are. D-I, NBA player — I don’t care. … I down for them, and they’re down for me.”