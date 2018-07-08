Alex Ludeau singled and scored the game’s first run on a throwing error in the top of the fourth inning and then had an infield single to score Landon Trosclair in the sixth to propel the St. Landry Indians to a 2-1 victory in an elimination game at the American Legion Baseball State Tournament on Sunday at Kirsch Rooney Stadium.
Left-hander Conner Castille struck out five and walked two while allowing five hits and one earned run in 6⅓ innings to earn the victory. Right-handed reliever Jobee Boone retired the final two batters on a flyout and lineout to second base with runners on second and third to record the save.
St. Landry (11-5) won its second straight elimination game after a 2-0 tournament-opening loss to the Southland Hogs. The Southwest Division champions advance to play at 1 p.m. Monday in a rematch against Southland, a 3-1 loser to Best Chevrolet on Sunday.
Shaw-based Refuel (11-5) dropped its second straight game following an opening 9-1 victory against the Noranda Bulldogs.
Refuel’s Second District East champions scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh on Raydell Estrada’s one-out RBI-single that scored Jordan LaCava from second. The base hit resulted in Boone replacing Castille.
Ludeau went 3-for-3 with his team’s lone RBI to pace a six-hit attack. Boone went 2-for-3.
Jacob Guidry went 2-for-3 to lead Refuel’s five-hit attack.
ES&H 7, DEANIE’S SEAFOOD 6: Joshua Vicknair doubled to right field to score Nathan Rhodes from third base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to help ES&H stave off elimination.
Left-handed reliever Max Jacob, ES&H’s fourth pitcher, then struck out two of the final four batters in the bottom of the seventh to complete two scoreless innings and earn the victory while eliminating Second District East runner-up Deanie’s Seafood.
ES&H (13-10) won its second straight elimination game to advance to Monday’s Game 14 where the Destrehan-based team faces the loser of Sunday’s late game between Gauthier Amedee and Retif Oil. Monday’s Game 14 is the second game of a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Rummel-based Deanie’s (9-8) was eliminated after losing its second straight game following a tournament-opening 7-4 victory against ES&H.
ES&H scored three runs in the top of sixth to forge a 6-6 tie and spoil a six-run fourth by Deanie’s. Ahman Morris tripled in Vicknair with the inning’s first run with one out and then scored one batter later on a RBI single by Dustin Weber.
A walk and a wild pitch then set up Timothy Thomas, who stroked a tying RBI-single center field.
Chandler Fields hit a three-run double with two outs to highlight Deanie’s six-run fourth. Deanie’s scored its first run on a passed ball with the bases loaded that was followed by a two-run single catcher Colby Barrois.
Weber went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Vicknair went 3-for-4 with a double a RBI to pace ES&H’s eight-hit attack against three Deanie’s pitchers. Thomas and Morris combined for two hits and an RBI for ES&H.
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
At Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
Friday
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 7, vs. ES&H (Destrehan) 4
Game 2: Refuel (Shaw) 9, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Houma) 2, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 0
Game 4: Retif Oil (Jesuit) 13, Crowley Millers 3, 5 innings
Saturday
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 4, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 2
Game 6: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 4, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 7: ES&H (Destrehan) 3, Crowley Millers (Crowley) 2
Game 8: St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 17, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1, 6 innings
Sunday
Game 9: ES&H (Destrehan) 7, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 6
Game 10: St. Landry Indians (Houma) 2, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 11: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 3, Southland Hogs (Houma) 1
Game 12: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 6, Retif Oil (Jesuit) 4
Monday, July 9
Game 13: Southland Hogs (Houma), 25-7, vs. St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), 11-5, 1 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 14: Retif Oil (Jesuit), 16-4-1, vs. ES&H (Destrehan), 13-10, 30 minutes following Game 13 conclusion (elimination game)
Game 15: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 7-7, vs. Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension, 29-2, 6:30 p.m.