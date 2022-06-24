As much as their careers at St. Thomas More have paralleled, the personalities of football coach Jim Hightower and boys basketball coach Danny Broussard couldn’t be more different.
So it’s no surprise their respective trips to Iowa earlier this week weren’t alike at all.
Their reasons for traveling, however, were the same.
Hightower and Broussard were representing St. Thomas More and the state as national finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.
Their historic careers were being recognized nationally.
“We had some (summer) workouts I wanted to get back for, so I went there and back home about as fast as you can do it,” Hightower said.
Both were one of eight national finalists in their sport for the NHSACA honor. Neither brought home the top award.
“Jim got beat by a guy who has been coaching for 57 years (from Indiana) and has eight state championships,” Broussard informed. “I got beat by a guy with 11 state championships (in Nebraska). So the competition was stiff, I can tell you that.”
Being a runner-up, though, certainly didn’t tarnish the memories of the convention experience in Altoona, Iowa … especially for Broussard.
“I decided to see if I can make it an interesting trip,” said Broussard, who is Louisiana’s second winningest coach ever with 1,082 career wins, six state titles and three state runners-up.
Having never been to Chicago and the Windy City only being 4.5 hours away from the NHSACA Convention site, Broussard took his family on a memorable journey.
Along with his wife, Dena, and brothers Rickey and Brent, sister in law Yvette and then a surprise from his daughters Paige and Lacey.
“I told my wife that I regretted not getting tickets for my kids to be there with me,” Broussard said. “So we show up at the airport and they (daughters) were there. They wound up getting tickets for it.
“That was my trophy right there when they came. That was awesome to see my kids do that.”
Chicago included eating at many of the fine restaurants their friends back home suggested.
“Needless to say, we didn’t lose any weight on this trip,” Broussard said.
In an Italian restaurant, Broussard once again ran into someone famous – like he’s known to do on trips. This time it was former Bulls and Knicks power forward Charles Oakley.
“It is the craziest thing,” Broussard laughed. “I think when people go on trips and stuff, they’re always there, but they don’t recognize them.”
When Broussard told Oakley why he was in Chicago, the former NBA star said, ‘That deserves a picture.’ His basketball coach brother Rickey joined him for that photo.
“He was really gracious,” he said. “He spoke to us for about 10 minutes.”
The next adventure came at Wrigley Field. With one more ticket available than expected due to the recent death of Rickey’s wife, Broussard tried to get some money back for the extra ticket.
“They didn’t budge,” Broussard said. “Finally, the most we could get was $40. I said 40 was better than zero, so we did it.”
Soon, they would find out who purchased that ticket.
His daughter Paige struck up a conversation with the man sitting on their row. Initially, he said he was from Dallas and worked for the Cowboys.
After a few more questions, it was discovered he too had Vermilion Parish roots. It was former Vermilion Catholic multi-sport star and UL baseball player Russell Minnick.
“How crazy is that?,” Broussard said. “Anybody could have bought that ticket and it’s Russell Minnick from Abbeville.”
The group got a taste of the Windy City’s architectural history and Broussard even discovered his daredevil side, floating outside a building in a glass box.
“I can’t believe I was brave enough to do it,” Broussard said. “It was scary. I shocked myself.”
Once the Broussard clan finally made it to Iowa for the convention, Danny was actually one of the clinic speakers, but the talk among basketball circles was about the shot clock coming to high school basketball.
That was the worst thing Broussard heard the entire trip.
“I couldn’t believe this, but the guest speaker’s home state has been using the shot clock for 10 years,” Broussard said. “That blew my mind. It’s just a matter of time. I was kind of amazed at how many states were using the shot clock. It’s coming.
“I get it. The fans want to see fast-paced action, but at the same time, the kids I get sometimes. Let’s face it, sometimes you’re playing against a team that’s way, way more talented than you. To me, it takes a little bit away from the strategy of the game.”
Broussard said the other big emphasis was on handling social media.
For Hightower, the biggest takeaway from the trip was more about the pride of representing Louisiana football.
“I really think a lot of the level of competition and the coaches in this state,” he said. “I really think it’s the best in the country. For me to be able to represent this state and the football played in Louisiana at a national convention like that, I don't take it lightly. I do so very humbly.”