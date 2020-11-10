When Avontez Ledet arrived on the Cecilia High as a freshman, basketball coach Scotty Borel saw college potential in the tall, lean newcomer.
After seeing Ledet get some varsity playing time that first year, Borel felt even more stronger about his potential.
But a fundamental change was needed in Borel’s opinion. Ledet listened and apparently it worked. On Wednesday, Ledet signed a national letter of intent to play Division I basketball for the Lamar Cardinals.
“He’s a slim kid with a long wingspan,” Borel said. “When we saw him as a freshman, we took a look at him and thought he could be special with a little bit of work.
“He played as a freshman, so we saw that there was plenty of room to grow. The potential was there. He started as a sophomore and junior and he just got better and better.”
But first, Ledet had to adjust his mechanics. Although effective, Borel didn’t like the release point on his jump shot.
“Coach Scotty told me my jump shot was good, but on the college level, I wouldn’t be able to get my shot off because I was shooting from the bottom of my chest,” Ledet said. “So we worked to change my shot into an all-in-one jump shot and it just kept getting better and better.”
Naturally, it took some time to get used to it, but the comfort level came “by the end of my sophomore year.”
Woodlawn of Shreveport found out exactly how comfortable in last year’s Class 4A state quarterfinals. As a No. 29 seed, Ledet helped the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinal round for the first time in 18 years and he responded by scoring 29 of Cecilia’s 51 points in a near upset.
That came two rounds after knocking off No. 4 Assumption on the road, thanks to three quick steals from Ledet in the second half and a breakaway dunk in the fourth period.
“One thing that he can do that you don’t see a lot is he’s a tremendous shooter,” Borel said. “He’s a jump shooter, he’s stand-up shooter, he can shoot off the screen, he can shoot on the run and he’s very good at creating his own shot.”
The 6-foot-3 Ledet averaged 21 points a game last season, mostly under the radar.
But once Borel sent Lamar some film on his standout, an offer came almost immediately.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid in a better place, getting to play for the legendary Tic Price and David Dumars, Joe Dumars’ brother,” Borel said. “I told him, ‘You know what? God has sent you a gift,’ and he said, ‘Coach, you’re absolutely right,’ And he took it.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ledet wasn’t able to actually visit Lamar’s campus in Beaumont, but he’s not concerned at all.
Ledet is the first Cecilia product to sign with a Division I program out of high school since Harold Boudreaux in 1990.
“He’s a great kid with a 3.4 GPA,” Borel said. “He’s one of those kids you want to coach every day.”
Furthermore, Ledet has every plan for the Cardinals to get an even better player a year from now.
“I work on that everyday,” Ledet said of his defensive skills. “My wingspan is long, so defense is not really a problem.”
Ledet said his goals for his senior season include, “To win a state championship, making my teammates better and just playing my senior year the best way I can.”
So while he got the scholarship he longed for, Ledet knows the work is only beginning.
“I know I worked hard all my junior year and I still came up short,” he said. “So now even when I don’t feel like it, I just push myself harder, because I know it’s going to count in the end.”