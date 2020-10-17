Lots of schools retire jersey numbers. On Friday night, Acadiana High did something a little different.

Acadiana High honored one of its biggest fans during Friday’s 48-7 win over Southside by retiring seat 23 on row 17 in section C at Bill Dotson Stadium.

“(It) will never be sat in again,” said Britt Latiolais. “It is being retired tonight.”

Kenny Beaugh was a familiar face in that seat for decades. On Oct. 11 — the very afternoon his Wreckin’ Rams beat the state’s all-time best football program John Curtis in New Orleans — Beaugh died from complications associated with COVID-19.

Beaugh’s love of Acadiana High football grew from a pure love for sports instilled by his father in him and his two younger brothers.

“Our dad was a tremendous fan and he passed his love of sports down to the three boys,” younger brother Tony Beaugh said. “It was in our blood.”

The brothers all graduated from Eunice High, but Kenny Beaugh and his wife, Mary, moved to Scott in 1981.

Their two daughters — Stacy and Holly — graduated from Acadiana High in 1988 and 2002, respectively.

In the early 1990s, Beaugh and a buddy or a brother would pick out the best high school football game in the area to attend each Friday night. But once Stacy became a freshman at Acadiana High in 1994, Mary Beaugh told her husband he needed to start following the Wreckin’ Rams.

“They made the playoffs that year, so we started following them,” remembered Mary Beaugh, who grew up a football fan herself from Norco in the New Orleans area. “After that, it was every year.”

First, they got general admission season tickets, while traveling to every road game. Once their daughters graduated, they bought reserved season tickets. The love affair grew stronger each year until the day he died.

Kenny Beaugh, 68, hung on just long enough to pull his beloved Rams to the 21-13 win over the John Curtis Patriots. With his deep understanding of Louisiana football history, he surely understood the significance of that feat.

Mary Beaugh brought her husband to the emergency room with COVID symptoms on Sept. 25 — just nine days after his 96-year-old father, Leon, died.

“When I dropped him off at the emergency room, I didn’t realize he wasn’t going to be coming home,” Mary Beaugh said crying.

She said her two daughters and her got to see Kenny the day they put him on the ventilator.

“It was like he knew,” she said. “He said all of his goodbyes. Of course, we didn’t believe it.”

Because he was quarantined at the time, Kenny Beaugh didn’t get to attend his father’s wake or funeral. But he was permitted to visit his father’s casket alone after the wake ended.

Over the years, Kenny brought his father to countless Acadiana High games just like the family’s patriarch had done with his three sons — Kenny, Terry, 66, and Tony, 64 — for decades.

“It was a unifying force,” said Tony Beaugh, whose family also included older sister, Becky, and younger sister, Gina. “We considered ourselves a team — Daddy and the three boys. The old saying goes, ‘The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.’

“We enjoyed the games so much, but just the camaraderie of us being together. We’d laugh at the silliest of things. We just had the best time.”

Tony remembers the group going to the 1971 Final Four in the Astrodome without tickets in hand.

“We didn’t have enough money for a hotel room,” Tony said. “So we drove back after the semifinals and got back about 3 in the morning. That’s how much sports meant to all of us. This unbridled passion for sports.”

For about a decade in the 1960s and 70s, Leon Beaugh would pick his three boys up from school and attend every Top 20 boys state basketball tournament game in Alexandra from Monday through Saturday — getting to see such stars as Robert Parish, Karl Malone, Louis Dunbar and Howard Carter.

“We looked forward to that every year so much,” Tony Beaugh said. “It was unbelievable.”

It didn’t have to be Eunice High or LSU either.

“If there was a ball game we thought would be of interest, he would take us, whether it was football, basketball, baseball … even track and field,” Tony added.

The group’s final big trip together was two years ago to the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

“Kenny started planning that trip nine or 10 months in advance,” Tony Beaugh said. “He called the SEC office one day expecting to get a secretary, and (former LSU sports information director) Herb Vincent answered the phone. Kenny talked to him for 45 minutes. I don’t know if Kenny had ever met Herb, but he talked to him like he was an old friend.”

Longtime Acadiana High assistant coach George Harris enjoyed many of those conversations with Kenny Beaugh over the years.

Kenny Beaugh, oftentimes with his father in the passenger seat, would park near the practice field every day to watch the Rams practice.

“He was the most omnipresent fan I’ve ever seen,” Harris said. “He was the only guy who came to practice every day that had no connection to the program. He was just a football fan … a sport nut who just kind of wandered over to Acadiana one day and he never left.”

Former Acadiana High head coach Ted Davidson said he remembers being at a junior varsity game near New Iberia’s old Lloyd G. Porter Stadium one year.

“It was hot and we were getting eaten up by mosquitoes at this JV game,” Davidson said. “I looked up and saw Kenny in the stands watching the game. That was just incredible to me. I didn’t even want to be there, and I was getting paid to be there. Kenny just loved it.”

“It’s kind of unheard of,” Harris said.

Kenny Beaugh’s attachment to the coaching staff grew when his second cousin Gary Fontenot joined the program prior to the state championship runs.

When the staff reviewed film each Saturday morning, Kenny Beaugh would bring donuts.

“That went on until Ted’s wife put a stop to it for the benefit of Ted’s health,” Harris said with a laugh.

Kenny Beaugh’s loyalty to the program wasn’t dependent on the team’s success, but he especially relished all the trips to the state finals and the five state championships.

“When they went to the state finals for the first time in 2005, he was tickled pink," Mary said.

“When they went back in 2006, he just could not believe that a team that he was pulling for actually won the state championship.”

Actually, Kenny Beaugh got to witness his Eunice Bobcats win two state titles and his Rams five before that unexpected trip to the hospital.

Mary said she knew Kenny had developed many friendships over the years but really found out once putting her husband’s medical update on Facebook.

“It was overwhelming the amount of support I got,” she said.

Some say that every high school football program has a fan like Kenny Beaugh.

Harris disagrees.

“Every program’s got their fans,” Harris said, “but I don’t think everybody’s got a guy that when he dies, the coaches feel compelled to honor him in every way they can and bringing their whole team to the funeral.

"There was just no question we had to do something like that."