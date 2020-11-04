Only three weeks remain in this year's high school football regular season, but there are still several huge matchups on tap for the area's top teams. While there weren't too many changes in this week's top 10, several teams are trending up as we gear up for the stretch run.
1. Acadiana Wreckin' Rams (5-0, 2-0 in district): Another week, another dominant performance by the Wreckin' Rams, as they defeated New Iberia 47-10 to keep their undefeated season intact. Arguably the best team in the state, the Wreckin' Rams will be searching for an opponent the next two weeks, as they don't have anyone scheduled until week 8 against Lafayette High in what will likely be for the district title.
2. St. Thomas More Cougars (5-0, 2-0 in district): The Cougars have yet to be slowed down this season, and they easily defeated district rival Teurlings 42-13 in what was another great performance by LSU commits Walker Howard and Jack Bech. They still have a big test remaining on their schedule the week after this, they'll be traveling to take on fellow undefeated district rival Carencro Bears.
3. Carencro Bears (5-0, 2-0 in district): The Bears' veer attack keeps chugging along, and they cruised to victory over Northside this week to improve to 5-0. The Bears are playing at an elite level and have a shot at the No. 1 seed in 4A, but they'll be put to the test when St. Thomas More comes to the Cro Dome in week 7.
4. Lafayette Christian Knights (3-1, 1-0 in district): The Knights made a statement this week, as they easily handled district rival Notre Dame 42-21 and look to be even more dangerous than last year's state championship team. The Knights have arguably the most athletic team in the area and likely won't be challenged again until the postseason.
5. Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (4-0, 3-0 in district): The Blue Gators continue to dominate during district play, as they pulled their starters early this week and still came away with a 58-0 route. The Blue Gators appear to not only be the favorites to win the district, but they have the looks of a team that could be a serious threat in the postseason.
6. Notre Dame Pioneers (4-1, 0-1 in district): While many believed the Pios could take down LCA after coming within a field goal last season, this year's contest wasn't nearly as close, as they fell short by three scores. The Pios shouldn't be written off yet, however, as they're a battled-tested team led by one of the top coaches in the state in Lewis Cook.
7. Lafayette High Mighty Lions (4-0, 3-0 in district): The Mighty Lions were left without an opponent last week, as their scheduled contest against South Plaquemines was cancelled due to Hurricane Zeta. The Mighty Lions face a huge district test this week, as they'll be hosting parish rival Southside, who also saw their last game get cancelled.
8. Vermilion Catholic Eagles (4-0, 2-0 in district): Eagles quarterback Drew Lege described last week's 42-6 victory over Highland Baptist as their most complete victory of the season, and they appear to be peaking at the right time. With Lege and the passing game looking lethal, this could be the year the Eagles return to the state title game.
9. Church Point Bears (4-0, 2-0 in district): The Bears keep getting it done with their running game and their defense, as they easily defeated district rival Northwest 32-7 to remain undefeated. They appear set to run the table and could make some noise in what's shaping up to be a wide open bracket once again in Class 3A.
10. Loreauville Tigers (5-0, 4-0 in district): The Tigers continue to trend upward and appear to have a shot at the district title after defeating district rivals Catholic of New Iberia and Franklin. However, they still face a huge test against Ascension Episcopal coming up soon in what will likely be for the district title.
Others to watch: St. Martinville Tigers (4-1, 2-0 in district), Eunice Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 in district), Cecilia Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0 in district), Westgate Tigers (3-2, 0-1 in district), Rayne Wolves (3-2, 1-1 in district)