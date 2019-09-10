Among the many reasons Catholic-New Iberia’s Brent Indest is one of the Acadiana area’s best football coaches — having proved time and time again that, regardless of where he’s coaching, his teams can win at a high level — he’s realistic.
To that end, he also acknowledges when he and his staff need to make adjustments.
Because when he said before the start of the season that his Panthers “could conceivably be 0-3 after the first three games and still have a heck of a football team,” he wasn’t making that up. Indest knew what lay in front of him — nondistrict games against Vermilion Catholic, Breaux Bridge and Barbe.
The first opponent is a two-time Division IV semifinalist who returned “in my opinion, the best team VC has ever put out there,” Indest said. The latter two foes play in two and three classifications higher than Catholic-NI.
And during a 43-32 home loss to the Screamin’ Eagles last week, Indest said Catholic “spread ourselves a little too thin” on both sides of the ball. The coach was most displeased with the special teams play, but doing too many different things didn’t help.
So the Panthers, the runner-up in Division III a year ago, sit at 0-1 with a handful of corrections to make, which certainly isn’t ideal. But Catholic-NI has been here before under Indest. In fact, the Panthers’ last season-opening loss came in 2015 against Vermilion Catholic.
“I’m typically a guy that I come back a little harder (on my players) on Monday after wins and probably a little softer after losses,” Indest said.
And the nice thing about playing a well-coached team in Week 1 is that your flaws are exposed. A squad, especially one with high hopes entering the year, is left with plenty enough time to get them corrected.
Some coaches believe teams improve the most from Week 1 to Week 2. Indest isn’t certain that’s the case.
“I don’t know if I buy into that or not,” Indest said. “I do know that we have prided (ourselves) on the fact that we peak at the right time. We’ve shown that in the playoffs. Every year that we’ve gotten in, we’ve made a run. Like I said, you’re never happy about losing games, but always the goal is to peak in November.”
Catholic-NI is not the only one who experienced that last week. Take Church Point, another yearly contender who is trying to even its win-loss record after dropping an opener to quality nondistrict opponent.
The Bears had a rough go against Notre Dame, which they had not played in more than a decade despite residing in the same parish. The Pioneers, the defending Division III champions who haven’t lost a regular season game since 2014, are typically among the most well-prepared teams to start a season. They proved that Friday in a 48-6 road victory against Church Point.
Bears coach J.C. Arceneaux pointed to tackling, physicality at the line of scrimmage and execution of assignments as the biggest areas of focus before the Week 2 contest against Southside at Teurlings Catholic. But the loss to Notre Dame won’t dictate any major schematic changes. Church Point wants to continue to do what it does regardless of the opponent, Arceneaux said.
“They present challenges that you’re not going to get from other teams,” Arceneaux said, “but you just have to try to stay within the systems that you teach both offensively and defensively and try to continue to improve week by week.”
Comeaux is another area team with lofty expectations that is saddled with an 0-1 record entering Week 2. The Spartans took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter against Teurlings Catholic, including a nine-minute scoring drive to open the game, but was outscored 35-0 the rest of the way.
The Rebels had committed to limiting Comeaux star wide receiver Malik Nabers, but their adjustments up front to stymie the Spartans’ flexbone attack made moving the difficult after halftime. But the difference in the game, aside from turnovers, was Teurlings’ depth, Dotson said.
“They certainly have more players than us,” Dotson said. “We have some kids that are going both ways. By the fourth quarter, as hot as it was, they kind of wore us down. That’s going to be what’s working against us all year long. We got to find a way to battle through and get in a little bit better shape.”
But Dotson took plenty of positives out of the 35-14 setback.
“We got a lot of mistakes to correct, but we did play hard,” Dotson said. “That’s the things you can’t coach.”
“I told them before (the game) you’re a good football team, and I still believe that,” he said. “I think we’re a very good football team, and we’re going to grow from this defeat. I can tell you this, playing teams like Teurlings, Cecilia and Notre Dame prepares you for our district. We could have gotten some cupcakes and felt good about ourselves, but it certainly would not prepare us for this district.”