YOUNGSVILLE Stephen Hearen will have to wait at least one more week to record his first career win as a head coach at the prep level, but the Ascension Episcopal head man still thinks he learned something positive about his team after Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season.
"My biggest concern coming out of the summer was if we could handle adversity and tonight I got confirmation that we could," said Hearen after his Blue Gators suffered a heartbreaking 18-16 loss to the Plaquemine Green Devils on Friday night at Ascension Episcopal in the 2022 season opener for both schools. "There are obviously some things that we can do better from an execution standpoint, but I can't be disappointed by the way we played and the way we fought."
Plaquemine quarterback Michael Mitchell put up over 370 yards of total offense, including three touchdowns, to help the Green Devils in a close, entertaining football game, which saw its share of players on both teams suffer from cramps due to the heat and humidity, as is commonplace in the opening week of high school football in south Louisiana.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ascension Episcopal helped the Blue Gators get on the scoreboard first, intercepting a pass deep in Plaquemine territory. Cade Dardar then hit Austin Mills with a 21-yard touchdown pass two plays later, giving them a 7-0 lead at the 8:20 mark of the second period.
The Green Devils scored their first points of the game at the 1:02 mark of the second quarter when Mitchell scored on a short 2-yard run. the score capped a 5-play, 75-yard drive, before a missed PAT, cutting the deficit to 7-6. That would hold up as both teams went into the halftime break.
Ascension Episcopal extended its advantage to 10-6 at the 6:55 mark of the third quarter, courtesy of a 24-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring.
But Plaquemine grabbed its first lead of the game at the 6:19 mark of the third quarter when Mitchell connected with Shermar Carter on a long 79-yard touchdown pass, which put the Green Devils up 12-10.
The Blue Gators retook the lead on their very next possession, however. Dardar tossed a 67-yard scoring strike to Connor Edmond, but a failed two-point conversion left them clinging to a 16-12 advantage.
Plaquemine scored the final points of the game at the 9:21 mark of the fourth quarter when Mitchell capped off a long 13-play drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge for a 18-16 lead.
Ascension Episcopal had the football deep in Plaquemine territory late in the game, but a crucial turnover took away any scoring chance, and Plaquemine left with a big two-point road win.
Mitchell was a major factor in the Green Devils' win, passing for 294 yards, including a touchdown while rushing for another 80 yards and two touchdowns.
"He's the guy who makes our offense go," Plaquemine coach Donnie Love said. "He made some big plays tonight, and we feel fortunate to beat a good football team."
In a losing cause for Ascension Episcopal, Dardar threw for 229 yards with two touchdowns.
For Hearen, an assistant for the last 17 years, including the last seven at Ascension Episcopal, it wasn't the way he wanted his coaching debut to go. He was more upset for his players than himself, as he knows the wins will come in time. After all, coaching legends such as Bill Belichick and Tom Landry lost their coaching debuts in the NFL, while such legends as Woody Hayes fell short at the collegiate level.
"I think everyone understands how much this opportunity means to me," Hearen said. "I wanted to win, but not to get that first win or anything, I wanted to win for them.
"The opportunity to lead a team, especially a program like this, in my 16th or 17th year of coaching is special, and I'd be lying if I told you my first game didn't mean a lot. But right now it's about them. We've been working so hard since May 27th, so we're about 200 hours into practice time right now, so I wanted it for them.
"I saw a lot of good things tonight," he added. "We fought through adversity, we made plays, and we competed. I like our team and I like the leaders we have."