With the exception of two long pass plays that went for touchdowns, NISH's defense held firm against Westgate in a 13-10 loss in the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree last week.
"I was pleased," NISH coach Curt Ware said. "I told the kids that I'm not big on moral victories and we lost the game, but we had a good effort."
Outside of touchdown catches by Makholven Sonn (56 yards) and Kayshon Boutte (72), Westgate didn't get a single first down and was held to 24 total yards
"We gave up two long plays against a good football team," Ware said. "Westgate made some good plays and caused us some problems, but on offense, we controlled the ball for the most part."
Junior wingback Tyce Fusilier led all rushers with 96 yards on 12 carries, and NISH kicker Luke Landry drilled a 34-yard field goal near the end of the first half.
"Tyce ran the ball well," Ware said. "Everybody knew about him. Alvin George did a really good job, especially when you consider that he had not played offense before."
George, also a junior, scored a touchdown on a five-yard plunge up the middle with 40 seconds remaining for NISH, which is near the pace that Ware expected after he accepted the job in April.
"There is a learning curve and the players have picked up things better than we thought," the NISH coach said. "You can see us getting more confident."
The Yellow Jackets open up the season at home against Breaux Bridge, and Ware is not putting too much stock in Breaux Bridge's 20-0 loss to Carencro last week in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree.
"They had a tough draw against Carencro, which is a really good team," said Ware, who coached against the Bears last year at Rayne. "You can't take much away from that because Carencro is going to beat a lot of people."
Pios, Bears meet for first time in decade
Church Point lost to Abbeville in last week's Acadia-Vermilion Parish Jamboree, but there's more to the story.
Neither quarterback Dylan Stelly nor fullback Rodney Dupuis saw action as the duo recuperates from minor ailments. In all, five starters sat out last week.
"Dylan also starts at linebacker," said Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux. "He's a big kid who throws well. We haven't had a 210-pound quarterback in a while.
"He fits in well. He's not a speed guy like we had last year, but on the other hand, he can run between the tackles."
Notre Dame, which travels to Church Point for its season opener, has also been dealing with injuries. The Pioneers will be without starting quarterback Ben Broussard until at least next week.
"Ben chipped a bone in his throwing hand in the STM scrimmage," said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook. "He'll sit out this week."
Notre Dame, which is looking to repeat as state champs for the first time during Cook's tenure, returns all three starting defensive linemen from last year's 13-0 team, and that should come in handy against the run-oriented Bears.
"Church Point has been really good on offense the last several years," Cook said. "Their fullback (Dupuis) is close to setting a school rushing record.
"They run that Wing-T, and (Arceneaux) has always done a good job of adding a few wrinkles to the offense. We have to prepare, and the big key is to try not to give up many big plays."
Cook is impressed with the Church Point backfield.
"They not only have the fullback," the Notre Dame coach said, "(Gavin) Richard has been really productive, and they picked up a kid (Kollin Guillory) from Iota who just got ruled eligible.
"Right there, you're looking at three backs as good as any we'll see all year."
Both coaches expressed their desire to control the ball on offense and chew up the time of possession in a game that pits old district rivals against each other.
"It's an interesting Week 1 matchup," Arceneaux said. "We haven't played in 10 years. Peabody backed out on us, so both schools were looking for a game.
"This is a game that draws a lot of interest. There's a lot of kids from Church Point who go to Notre Dame."
Added Cook: "We were in the same district several years ago, but we changed districts when we dropped down to 2A.
"We've had some good hands from there. We always have a handful of players every year from Church Point. Last year, Noah Bourgeois and Thomas Bellard were really good players for us."
Potent offenses collide in VC, Catholic-NI matchup
Catholic-New Iberia coach Brent Indest says his offensive line is going to have to perform better for the Panthers to prevail at home Friday against Vermilion Catholic.
"We built our reputation at CHS on unforced errors," Indest said. "Right now, our offensive line is constantly making unforced errors. We have to clean it up."
While the offensive line may have had its woes, Catholic did blank 5A Natchitoches Central 19-0 on the road last week.
"Defensively, I was pleased," Indest said. "They didn't get a first down until the last series, which is a testament to our defense being solid. The defensive line played well. Mason Boutte had a really good game."
According to Indest, quarterback Trey Amos rushed for approximately 100 yards and running back Tray Henry wasn't far behind.
"Trey didn't throw it very well," Indest said. "And we were sloppy. We had a fumble at the goal-line."
Indest had praise for the Vermilion Catholic defense, which shutout St. Edmund in a 9-0 jamboree win.
"Everybody talks about the VC offense because of their quarterback (Drew Lege), and don't get me wrong, they're good on offense," Indest said. "But their defense is what makes them who they are.
"They're very aggressive and unpredictable and have a lot of team speed. Their linebackers are not Class 1A linebackers. They're more the kind of linebackers I saw at Carencro."
Vermilion Catholic coach Kevin Fouquier said his quarterback has broken all the school weightlifting records at his position.
"Drew busted his butt during the summer," Fouquier said. "I'm so happy with him. He gained almost 15 pounds during the summer and had tremendous gains in the weight room."
Fouquier says his defense, which returns six starters from last year's 11-2 squad, faces a mighty challenge against the Panthers' backfield.
"If I had No. 3 (Amos) and No. 4 (Henry), I wouldn't be too nervous," he said. "Trey Amos is special. We have to try somehow to contain them as much as possible.
"Hopefully we can make them punt once or twice. I wish they would let us play with 12 or 13 players on defense."