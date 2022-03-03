It's only fitting that the high school track and field campaign gets started with a name associated with success in that sport.
Friday's Charles Lancon Invitational at Lafayette High honors the man who built successful programs at Northside High as well as at LHS and with the UL Ragin' Cajun collegiate programs.
No one deserves it more.
"Charles Lancon was the man," Lafayette High girls coach and Invitational host Ronald Baillargeon said. "I remember when I was pole vaulting at Northside High, and I didn't have the equipment to do it. He helped me out.
"He helped everybody out. He made the Oil City Relays a big meet and helped everyone in track. When I was starting the program at ESA, we didn't a track, so he helped us out.
"He developed a lot of great coaches and athletes at UL."
Joining the Mighty Lions today will be Ascension Episcopal School, Episcopal of Acadiana, Carencro, Comeaux, Erath, Lafayette Christian, Midland, Southside, St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic.
Field events begin at 3:30 p.m, with the 4x800 relay starting the running events at 4 p.m.