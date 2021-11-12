SCOTT Try to imagine the challenge that faced the Dutchtown Griffins here Friday.
As the No. 26 seed in the Class 5A football playoffs, all they had to do was knock off the No. 7 Acadiana Wreckin' 'Rams - a two-time defending champion, six-time state rulers on their home turf..
The last time the Rams did not win their playoff opener was 2004 when they missed the postseason and before many of the current AHS roster was born.
It was to much to expect.
Chalk up another one for the Rams, who controlled the game's tempo and powered their way tp a 43-14 victory.
“We moved the ball well,” coach Matt McCullough said. “We scored on five of our first seven drives. We've played a lot of sophomores in the line this season and they're beginning to play well now.
“I think, defensively, we have played pretty well all year, and the offense came on in the stretch.”
Dutchtown followed tailback Dylan Sampson into battle, knowing the school's career rushing leader was their best shot against against the Terrible Turks defense
It would take a Sampson-like effort to derail the Rams, and he had his moments, such as a 60-yard touchdown run for his team's only score in a 22-7 first half. He totaled 84 yards on nine rushes.
“You hate to say goodbye to someone who's meant so much to your program,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “He's meant a lot to our team.”
Mistretta was not surprised at the Rams' performance, saying, “Kudos to that team over there. They have done what they do for years, and they do it well. Their offense controls the clock and takes you out of your rhythm. They get you out of your game.
“Our kids did as well as they could.”
While Sampson was key for his team, Acadiana has a stable of racehorses led by Omiri Wiggins (25 carries, 174 yards, TD) and Kevan Williams (11-121, TDs of 13 and 35 yards.
The two took turns touring the DHS end zone in the first half, with Williams' scores of 13 and 35 yards sandwiching a Wiggins 15-yarder.
Down 22-7, the Griffins threatened to get back into the battle, but senior safety Jeremiah Brown intercepted at the AHS to restore order.
“That's my job,” Brown said. “I try to be a ball hawk.”
Brown also had the honor of tying the win up in a bow when he bobbed and weaved through the tiring Griffins for a 60-yard touchdown interception with 59 seconds remaining .
“No, I didn't expect to take it all the way back,” Brown said, “But I started running and picked up a couple to blocks and made it.”
Earlier in the second half, Wiggins scored from a yard out and Russell Babineaux had a 13-yard score.
It was a typical Wreckin' Rams victory.
The 9-2 Rams, who roasted seven District 3-5A foes by a combined 350-69 score, will host No. 10 St. Amant, winner over No. 23 H.L Bourgeois.