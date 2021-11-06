If the Teurlings Catholic volleyball team is able to repeat as state champions for the nine straight time, it will be especially rewarding for coach Terry Hebert, whose Lady Rebels have endured a nomadic existence since early September.
With their gym undergoing renovations, the Lady Rebels have had to practice and play their home games on the road, and it's been a logistical nightmare for Hebert.
"Without a doubt, it's the toughest season we've had," Hebert said after the Lady Rebels advanced to next week's LHSAA state tournament at the Cajundome with a 25-4, 25-13, 25-8 Division II second-round win over No. 15 West Ouachita.
"Last year was difficult with COVID. This year has topped it. Weekly, we don't even know where we're going to practice. It's absolutely thrown a monkey wrench in things. I have to make several phone calls just to get into one practice facility, and we've practiced at several different facilities."
As the No. 2 seed in Division II, the 29-11 Lady Rebels certainly aren't underdogs, but St. Thomas More garnered the top seed this year, and the Lady Cougars defeated Teurlings for the first time since 2016 in a five-set thriller on Oct. 20.
The current group of Lady Rebels may not be quite as long on talent as in the past, but they have something special going for them.
"I think this team is closer than our previous teams," Hebert said. "All my teams have gotten along well, but they tend to go their separate ways off the court. This group tends to run together a lot off the court, as well as on. It's good to see that closeness and bond among all 12 of them."
Alex Barrett, who had 12 kills, 10 aces and 16 digs in Saturday's match, which was held at Northside High School, agreed.
"Last year's team had natural talent," Barrett said. "That team was big and strong. This year's team is more defense-oriented with a lot of camaraderie and teamwork. We really have a bond that last year's team didn't have."
Regan Richey (nine kills), Emma Cofer (21 assists) and Sam Fontenot (13 assists) all contributed to Saturday's win. Dee Asberry, a left-handed hitter who converted all three of her kill attempts, could give the Lady Rebels a boost in the quarterfinals against No. 10 Riverdale.
"I have to give a shout out to Dee," Hebert said. "She hadn't been getting much time on the court due to inconsistency, and she really played well. She might be a key factor down the road as having one more option. When she's consistent, she's dangerous."