ABBEVILLE - In an era of spread offenses, the Abbeville Wildcats are an exception to the rule.
Second-year coach Rod Moy prefers a traditional approach with two tight ends and a fullback clearing the way for Blake Sadder, who carried the No. 2 Wildcats to a 53-22 rout of No. 31 Richwood in a Class 3A first-round playoff game Friday.
Sadder rushed 15 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats, who were hosting their first playoff game since 2002. In the first quarter, the senior tailback scored from 69 and 27 yards out.
"It's a spread offense world," Moy said. "There aren't a lot of people still doing what we do, and I think that gives us an advantage because defenses aren't used to seeing this."
The Wildcats (10-1) built a 13-0 lead at the 6:34 mark of the first quarter on a Saddler touchdown. A one-yard plunge by Jaysen Shelvin and a 22-yard scamper by Tresean Green increased the margin to 34-6 with 4:56 left in the first half.
"We came out on fire," Moy said. "We knew we needed to start fast, and the kids accepted the challenge. The offensive line opened some pretty big holes. I could've run through those holes."
Saddler increased his season totals to 1,798 yards and 19 TDs. Green added 55 yards on eight carries, and Shelvin (four carries, 26 yards) returned a kick 40 yards to set up another score."
"My line was working tonight," Saddler said. "I talk to them every play. Every time we go in the huddle, I motivate them to open a big hole where I can break a long one. Tonight, I wasn't getting hit until the second level when a linebacker or defensive back would hit me. I want that to continue."
Sophomore quarterback Tahj Judge completed 3 of 9 passes for 84 yards with his first two completions going for touchdowns to junior receiver Chad Nolen. On Abbeville's first possession, Judge found Nolan for a 44-yard TD on third-and-16. Tight end Derrian Washington's 24-yard catch in the fourth quarter set up Sadder's third TD.
"We didn't throw it as much as we'd like to, but we didn't have to," Moy said. "I think our formula is going to involve doing what we can with Blake - I think he can lead us a long way - and we're going to have to throw it a little better than we did tonight."
Senior fullback Adam Nichols opened holes for the Wildcats' running backs. Nalen St. Julien blocked a punt that led to another score, and junior defensive back Brandale Turner returned an interception for a touchdown.
"Our defense is lights out," Moy said. "That's what they are. Those 22 points on the scoreboard aren't indicative of the way our defense played. I thought our defense was phenomenal. I couldn't be more proud."
In the second round, the Wildcats will travel to Monroe to face No. 18 Wossman, which upset No. 15 Erath 34-29. Wossman (7-4) and Richwood, which finished 4-7, are both members of District 2-3A
"We have to stay the course and be a little better than District 2-3A," Moy said. "It could stack up to where we play Richwood, Wossman and then Union, which is also in 2-3A. That would be interesting, to say the least."