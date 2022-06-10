Comeaux football coach Eric Holden, who is entering his second year with the Spartans, says the summer months will be crucial for his team.
Comeaux won three of its first four games last year with a 2-0 start in District 3-5A before losing five of its final six games.
"We have to make sure we take the full opportunity to get as much as possible out of the summer," Holden said. "We have to capitalize on the time we have, get better and become especially sound with the fundamentals.
"We're focused on discipline and the way we want things done. We've helped our kids understand that the old way wasn't wrong. It was just different, and it takes a while to change the culture. Rome wasn't built in a day, and it didn't fall in a day."
The Spartans have three players — Colin Lege, Jaydon Sonnier and Jaylon Domingeaux — battling for the quarterback position after Sean Malveaux graduated.
Lege, a junior, is the team's best ballcarrier, while Sonnier started in the secondary as a sophomore. Domingeaux, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior, is an all-around athlete who was timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash at UL's recent football camp.
"I explained to all three of those guys that if they aren't the starting quarterback, they'll be playing somewhere else," Holden said. "Every one is an impact player. They're all tough as nails and have the attitude of 'I'll play wherever you need me.'
"Each of them encourages the others. It's really nice to see guys who genuinely want to see others do well."
Holden describes Lege as a "tough kid who can tote that football," while Domingeaux, who played quarterback as a youngster, "is hands down the best receiver we have. He's a team leader and a great character kid who is super competitive," the Spartans coach said.
Alex Landry, Andrew Mai and Brennan Coleman are experienced receivers. Mai, who started in the secondary last year, could play both ways. Holden said a couple of younger players with good size have a chance to break into the rotation as well.
Jameil Bates a 6-foot-1, 300-pound junior, could play on either the offensive or defensive line. David Domingue is a three-year starter on the offensive line, which also brings back Kyron Bernard, a 6-foot-3 senior who has all the tools.
"He's strong as a house," Holden said of Bernard, who runs a 4.9 40-yard dash. "He's a Division I prospect."
Defense should be a team strength with eight returning starters, led by Sonnier and three-year starting linebackers Kylan Williams, a 5-foot-9, 205-pound senior, and Trey Roy, a 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior.
Cornerbacks Hodges Brown and Marquez Zachary are seasoned, and free safety Jordan Dejean was a second-team all-district selection as a junior. Paul Bernard, a 6-foot, 180-pound senior, and Otis Chew, who emerged as a starter midway through last season, are capable of playing linebacker and defensive back.
"Spring practice went well," Holden said. "We focused on the basics, the fundamentals. I'm content with where we're at because the guys are showing up and working their butts off."