The American Legion World Series scheduled for August was canceled Tuesday in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But hope for a summer regular season and a state tournament remains.
“I am trying to be as flexible as I can so these young men who lost their senior season or junior (high school) season can play some meaningful games,” Louisiana American Legion director Sidney Parfait said. “If we can get an all-clear and get this (pandemic) under control and also get to a point where we get the chance to practice, our hope is to have a season.
“We are supposed to get some guidance from the national office in a couple days on what we can and cannot do. And we’re waiting on the governor (John Bel Edwards) to tell us when or if we can play. The coaches in New Orleans want this. I've talked to some of the other states and they’re hoping to play also.”
Parfait said an LHSAA decision to extend its spring baseball season into June could also impact or eliminate Louisiana's American Legion plans. The LHSAA’s executive committee will meet by conference call Wednesday to discuss the status of its spring sports.
Parfait said he plans to work with teams that play in New Orleans area and Delgado Community College, the site of regular-season games and the state tournament. Gonzales-based Gauthier Amedee, a team made up of Ascension Parish players, is part of the New Orleans area group.