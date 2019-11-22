ABBEVILLE — Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Conwill with 1:22 remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the No. 8 Cajuns’ 21-19 upset of No. 1 Vermilion Catholic during Friday’s Division IV quarterfinals.
With the victory, Country Day (6-4) advances to the semifinals for the second straight year, having done so in Division III a year ago. The Cajuns will play fifth-seeded Ouachita Christian, which beat fourth-seeded Calvary Baptist 49-47 on Friday, in the next round.
The Screamin’ Eagles’ finished the season 10-2.
Trailing 19-15 after Moe Maxile scored up the middle from 28 yards out, the Cajuns’ upset bid seemed to be in danger after they turned the ball over downs at their own 39-yard line with 4:58 to go. But Country Day returned the favor, stopping VC on fourth-and-4 from the Cajuns’ 33 with 2:55 left.
Ibieta then engineered a five-play, 67-yard scoring drive, punctuated by the strike to Conwill, to take a 21-19 lead. The Cajuns’ point-after attempt failed, as both teams struggled to convert extra points on a wet night in Vermilion Parish.
“It was a broken play,” Ibieta said. “The receiver just kept running, and I threw it up. He got open.”
“It’s incredible,” he added. “Just turning around seeing everybody cheering, it’s awesome. Great feeling.”
VC made things interesting on the final series of the game. Eagles junior quarterback Drew Lege, who didn’t play in the first half due to a lingering ankle injury, completed five passes on the drive, including a 24-yard throw to Blair Turner. But the Eagles turned the ball over on downs at the Country Day 24-yard line with under 10 seconds remaining.
“We said, ‘Hey, (Drew) brought us here. Let’s give him the second half and see what he can do,' ” VC coach Kevin Fouquier said. “Not that (VC backup quarterback Andrew) Marceaux was doing anything wrong, but hey, let’s see what he can do for us in the second half. He came out and did some good things. It just wasn’t enough.”
Ibieta, a Tulane commitment, completed 18 of 27 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. But the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder’s legs were just as, if not more critical. The senior ran for 105 yards on 21 carries.
“We’re always going to try to throw it some because of Justin,” County Day coach Joe Chango said. “He’s such a good passer for us. But it’s playoffs, and we got to be able to run the football this time of year. I think we did a good job of doing it. Our O-line did a nice job tonight, so we were pleased it went the way it did.”
“He’s a heck of a quarterback,” Chango added. “We’re here because of him.”
Marceaux started in place of Lege and completed all three of his passes for 18 yards, but his opportunities were limited, in large part because Country Day dominated time of possession in the first half.
VC got on the board quickly in the first quarter. Maxile returned a pooch kick on the opening kickoff to the Cajuns’ 25-yard line. Three plays later, Andre Leblanc found the end zone from 18 yards out. Leblanc ran for a team-high 102 yards on 11 carries, including a 39-yard scoring jaunt with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter that gave the Eagles a 13-9 lead.
“They’re a No. 1 seed for a reason,” Ibieta said. “Very good team. They had a couple of great players. Very strong defense. The rain, we powered through it. We fought hard all the way through. That’s all that matters.”
Country Day took nearly nine minutes off the clock on its first offensive possession, ending a 20-play drive with a 24-yard field goal from Andrew Lopez.
Outside of the game-winner to Conwill, Ibieta’s biggest throw may have been the 27-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Simmons on fourth-and-10 with 8:33 remaining in the second quarter. Two players earlier, a holding penalty wiped out Ibieta’s 23-yard touchdown run, but the tall right-hander found a way to make VC pay.
“Kids fought hard,” Fouquier said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. They’ve got a good football team. They’ve got very good players. The quarterback is pretty special. They’ve got some good wide receivers. We had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of.”
Country Day also overcame a costly miscue early in the third quarter when it fumbled at the Eagles’ 3-yard line. But the Cajuns’ defense forced a punt, and Ibieta led a 12-play scoring drive, capped off by a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Williams.
“I’m just proud of the way our kids and coaches fought for four quarters,” Chango said. “That’s a 1 seed, and it’s never easy to knock off a 1 seed and a really good, well-coached football team. We had guys sick at practice and out of practice, and we found a way to get through the week. I’m just so proud of the way they fought.”