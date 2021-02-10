The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams boys soccer left everything on the field Wednesday evening at Bill Dotson Stadium.
The No. 20-seeded Wreckin’ Rams entered play as the underdogs against the No. 4-seeded Byrd Yellow Jackets in the second round of the Division I playoffs, and it turned out to be a hard-fought battle from start to finish in which the Wreckin’ Rams ultimately fell short 2-0.
The contest was scoreless at the half, and the Wreckin’ Rams fought back after the Yellow Jackets broke through and scored around halfway through the second half. But the Rams were unable to capitalize on scoring chances, before the Yellow Jackets iced away the win with a goal in the final two minutes.
“They (Byrd) got the breaks and they capitalized,” Wreckin’ Rams coach Jan Richard said. “That’s just how soccer is. Ultimately if we’re pushing everybody forward, it probably could’ve been a 1-0 game, but at the end of it we missed some calls. Guys in the middle were a little tough, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to play the game, the game’s won on the field. We didn’t do what was necessary to get the result and they did.”
The Wrekin’ Rams delivered a series of shots on goal late in the first half and early in the second half, one of which was a beautiful ball from senior Jorge Duran.
“We had some great chances earlier in the first half that the keeper made some saves on,” Richard said. “We just missed that last pass. Second half, the keeper made a phenomenal save on Jorge (Duran’s) shot. That would’ve put us up 1-0, and they had a questionable call down here, but it’s just the game. I’m proud of the boys, I’m proud of their efforts. I think we gave them (Byrd) more of a battle than they expected, but again, hats off to my seniors. We did what we could, just wasn’t enough.”
Duran returned from a concussion and played well alongside fellow seniors Cameron Domingue, Brendan Guidry and Christopher Escobar-Montoya.
“I was proud that all the boys played well,” Richard said. “From Brendan Guidry and Jorge (Duran) and Cameron Domingue and Chris (Escobar-Montoya), they all played major parts this year in getting us to this point. Unfortunately it’s just how the game goes. Soccer is just one of those games where you’re just not going to win all of them, but hats off to them (Byrd). We wish them the best of luck. They did what was necessary to get the win on the road.”
The Wreckin’ Rams saw multiple players go down, including Duran and junior Jesus Martinez, but they were able to return to the field and battled until the end.
“It looked like we kind of got banged up,” Richard said. “It was a soft field. Physically, we’re fit, it just wasn’t enough tonight. They battled. Our kids play hard, they’re a blue collar team, it just wasn’t enough tonight. Hats off to Byrd, we wish them the best moving forward.”
The Wreckin’ Rams were able to navigate through a crazy season due to COVID-19, and the seniors will have a playoff win to remember and came close to getting another one at home.
“It was a strange year for all of us,” Richard said. “Just personally, physically we’re dealing with a pandemic, we’re dealing with a hybrid schedule. Everybody’s dealing with it, but it’s just a lot of adversity from an administration standpoint, from a coaching staff standpoint, from a player standpoint, even from a parent standpoint.
"At the end of the day, everybody’s dealt the same hand with this pandemic, and I feel like we’ve dealt with it as best as we could. We just didn’t get as far as we wanted to, but we got farther than most people expected us. Just super proud of them, just great effort. We left it on the field, and that’s all you can ask.”