Lafayette Christian and St. Charles Catholic meet for the first time ever in Saturday's Division III final at Cajun Field.
No. 1 LCA (11-1) is attempting to win its third consecutive state title — the first two coming in Division IV — while the No. 3 Comets (11-1) are seeking their second title after winning the Class 3A championship in 2011.
"They're good on both sides of the ball," said LCA coach Jacarde Carter of the Comets, who held off No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia 43-42 in double overtime last week.
"They have some really good, big defensive linemen, and they play hard. Offensively, their quarterback (Justin Dumas) is probably their best player."
Last week, Dumas (6-1, 180, Sr.) rushed for 146 yards and threw for 76 more and two touchdowns. He also caught a 47-yard pass.
"He can do some things with the ball in his hands," Carter said of the SCC quarterback. "They have a couple of good backs in No. 2 (Phillip Tran) and No. 27 (Keenan Gauff). They get them the ball a couple of different ways, through screens and the short-passing game."
In the semifinals, Tran (5-7, 165, Sr.) accounted for four touchdowns. Gauff's cousin, professional tennis star Coco Gauff, attended the game versus Catholic-New Iberia.
In its 45-14 semifinal win over Dunham, LCA got stellar rushing performances from Logan Gabriel and Sage Ryan.
A senior Northwestern State commitment, Gabriel ran for 115 yards with three touchdowns and added two catches for 18 yards.
Ryan, the state's second-ranked junior prospect according to 247Sports, added 132 yards rushing on eight carries with two touchdowns.
"Logan got healthy again in Week 10 from an injured hamstring," Carter said. "He's back at full strength or close to it right now. You can see the difference in the box score, for sure. We scored a few more points and rushed for a lot more yards than we'd been getting."
During the regular season, Ryan led the Knights in receiving with 30 catches for 533 yards and eight touchdowns.
"Sage is a great asset," his coach said. "He's a three-way player: offense, defense and special teams. He gives it his all on every play.
"We try to get him the ball every way possible. He gets carries from the running back position and at slot receiver in speed motion. We use him in the option game. We screen to him, we throw downfield to him...he gets interceptions, kick returns."
According to Carter, a large number of Knights have been playing consistently well.
"We have pretty good depth on the team, and the guys want to make plays," Carter said. "So when it's their time, they're going to go all out and try to make that happen, even if it's blocking on offense to spring your brother for a touchdown.
"In turn, when it's your turn to have the ball, everybody is going to be blocking for you. That's pretty much how it's been all season."
The LCA defense, which has allowed only 22 points over the past five games, is spearheaded by linebackers Princeton Malbrue and Nicholas Picard.
Carter said his team approached game preparation this week with a motivated mindset.
"Practice was intense," he said. "I don't feel like we have to give any big speeches. The guys came out focused like they want to win a championship."