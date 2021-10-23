The Breaux Bridge Tigers shined on both sides of the ball in their 40-0 victory against the Beau Chene Gators on Friday night.
Breaux Bridge won their second game in a row and improved their record to 4-5 with Friday night’s victory.
Breaux Bridge head coach Stephen Lotief attributed the shutout to stopping Beau Chene’s running offense.
“We had to stop the run,” Lotief said. “Our biggest problem has been ourselves but when we line up right we do alright we played a pretty much a mistake free football game.”
Breaux Bridge’s defensive dominance started early in the first quarter. They were able to stop a fake punt attempt by Beau Chene and Breaux Bridge controlled the game from that point Friday night.
Breaux Bridge allowed no points and was in the face of Beau Chene’s junior quarterback Jhaki Sharp all night.
Breaux Bridge junior defensive back Antonio Alexander stood out being involved in most of the plays made defensively. Senior defensive lineman Christian Roberts also had a decent night pressuring the quarterback and forcing Sharp to get rid of the ball quickly.
“They’re (Alexander and Roberts) both great athletes and they’re both students of the game” Lotief said. “They set the foundation for us and when we win the line of scrimmage everyone else can make plays. We played good team football tonight.”
Lotief attributed his defensive success to winning the battle on the line of scrimmage against tough opponents.
“These cats (Beau Chene) are scary,” Lotief said. “We said we had to stop the run and we did and offensively we did what we had to do.”
Offensively, Breaux Bridge was unstoppable, especially running the football. All five of Breaux Bridge’s touchdowns were rushing touchdowns.
Thanks to the successful running attack, Breaux Bridge sophomore quarterback Kelby Hypolite had an easy night. Hypolite only threw the ball a handful of times but still got the ball to his playmakers and let the offensive line dominate the blocking game.
“The kids are starting to believe a little bit more,” Lotief said. “It just worked for us, it's not complicated, we just put our mind to it, giving better effort and doing the little things right.”
Breaux Bridge sophomore receiver Mason Demouchet stood out offensively Friday night. Demouchet scored three of the five touchdowns for Breaux Bridge including a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Breaux Bridge tried for the 2-point conversation after all five of their touchdowns tonight. All five were successful attempts.
“We don’t have a kicker,” Lotief said. “It’s better than making 10 one-point conversations, we went five for five tonight which amount to the same amount of points.”
Breaux Bridge's offense was also so successful tonight that they did not punt once.
“Offense did what they had to and we didn’t have to punt the whole game,” Lotief said. “We did what we wanted so that’s good.”
Breaux Bridge will be on the road next week against the Opelousas Tigers and look to keep their winning streak going. Beau Chene will be on the road again next week against the Albany Hornets.