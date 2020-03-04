A sea of green and red fans gathered into a loud and lively Lafayette High gymnasium on Tuesday to watch the fifth-seeded Lafayette Mighty Lions face the No. 12 Zachary Broncos in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
But it was the visitors from East Baton Rouge Parish who headed home smiling. Zachary (26-9) rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to win 57-53 and secure a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Bonnabel.
It will be Broncos' first quarterfinal appearance in more than 25 years.
“Our motto for the past five years has been G.R.I.T. — Guard, Run, Intensity and Toughness," said Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton. "Defense is what kept us in the game. That first half we should’ve been down by at least 20, but defense is what kept us in the game."
Coming off a win against Live Oak in the first round, the Lions (25-5) carried that momentum into the first half on Tuesday.
The Lions showed up with active hands and swarmed the Zachary offense with different defensive looks, including full-court pressure. The Broncos scored just three points in the first quarter.
In an effort to gain control after its lack of offensive production in the first period, Zachary decided to ramp up it defense by using half-court and full-court pressure. It was not enough to stop the Lions, however, as they ended the first half with a 31-19 lead.
But as Lafayette coach Clifton Brown said last week after their first-round victory, rankings mean nothing in the 5A playoffs. That proclamation became true in the second half.
Zachary began to grab control of the game by relying on its defense to get its offense ignited. By the end of the third quarter, the Broncos had trimmed the deficit to six points, trailing 42-36.
“We knew coming in that Zachary was going to be a really tough team," Brown said. "Coach McClinton does a good job with his kids, so even being up at halftime 11 or 12 points, I knew they were going to make a run. I thought we sustained the run.”
Zachary scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to cut Lafayette's lead down to two. A constant back and forth began to emerge during this intense playoff game.
Zachary's Chaun Moore rose up to hit a corner 3-pointer with about three minutes left in the game to give Zachary a 49-47 lead.
Not looking to go away silently, Lafayette was able to tie the game at 49 with two big free throws from Kendrick Delahoussaye. The Lions then began to send the Broncos to the free-throw line, which allowed them to regain the lead.
A baseline pass from Lafayette's Bentravin Phillips to Corey Dunning resulted in a dunk plus a foul, giving the Lions a 52-51 lead.
But more trips to the free-throw line allowed the Broncos to slow the game down in the last minute of the contest.
After a costly turnover from the Lions, the Broncos sealed the game with a layup and free throws.
“Offensively you might struggle, but the ball is going to fall at some point if we keep guarding and give effort," McClinton said. "It was a hell of an effort by us, by our seniors, by our young players, underclassmen, everybody.”
Zachary’s trio of Moore, Jalen Bolden, and Darian Ward combined for 29 points with the team going 11 for 13 from the free-throw line. Lafayette went 12 for 16 from the line
"Something we preach about all the time is free throws," Brown said. "They wound up hitting free throws at the end, and we missed free throws. I thought that was the difference in the ball game. I thought both teams competed very well, and everybody was out there giving a great effort. But at the end of the day it comes down to the basics, which is free throws."
The duo Dunning and Phillips combing for 35 points. Delahoussaye contributed 16 points.
Brown said that this was a special and close group that he was privileged to coach this season. They often exceeded his expectations, the coach said.
“Anytime these guys end their career it is always a tough tough situation," Brown said. "What I told them is that I love them, and I wish them all the best with any endeavors they may pursue in the future.”