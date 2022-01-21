The St. Martinville boys basketball team seems to have a knack for playing well at the right time.
After an 11-8 start last season, the Tigers won eight straight games before falling to Madison Prep in the Class 3A final.
This season the Tigers began this season 7-5, but have won 11 of their past 12 after a 48-44 victory at Breaux Bridge on Thursday.
"I think we have the capability of being as good as last year's team and getting just as far in the playoffs," coach Ihmaru Jones said after his team rallied from a 13-2 deficit.
Breaux Bridge guard Kevin Wiltz II hit all three of his shots in the first quarter, while St. Martinville made only 3 of 10 field goals.
After shooting 50% from the floor in the first quarter, however, Breaux Bridge was held without a basket for the first 6:34 of the second quarter, and Tigers guard JayVyn Duncan forged a 17-17 tie with a short jumper.
Wiltz and Kialan Phillips, who scored a game-high 22 points, responded with baskets in the final 10 seconds of the second quarter to give Breaux Bridge a 21-17 halftime lead.
"We were frustrated at halftime," Jones said. "I told them that we'd been down 12, 14 points at the half before and came back and won."
Breaux Bridge (10-9) continued to struggle offensively in the third quarter with only two points through the first four minutes. Much of that could be attributed to the Tigers' defense.
"Our defense is what got us back into it," said Jones, whose team avenged a 46-43 loss to Breaux Bridge in December.
Midway through the third quarter, Duncan's basket gave the Tigers their first lead. In the fourth quarter, Jevion Sam hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that put St. Martinville ahead to stay at 41-38.
"That was huge," Jones said of Sam's 3-pointer. "I've been letting him play junior varsity so he could get shots because he doesn't get many minutes in varsity games. I hope that gives him some added confidence."
Tanner Harrison led the Tigers with 16 points. The senior made all three of his shots in the third quarter and sank three free throws in the fourth quarter. Duncan added 10 points with two crucial free throws late in the game.
Harvey Broussard added eight points and teamed with Alexander to grab several rebounds and limit Breaux Bridge to one shot on many possessions.
"I love the way they play," Jones said of Broussard and Alexander. "I love the tenacity and intensity they play with, and they're going to continue to push us. Harvey can fill it up. I love the way he attacks the glass on both sides of the floor.
"Alexander didn't have a particularly good game offensively, but he still rebounded, blocked shots and took charges. We love his effort. Sometimes his shots don't fall, but we love his effort. We're going to make sure we use their talents to their fullest potential."