Beau Chene boys soccer coach Chad Vidrine isn’t necessarily complaining, because at this point, his team is exactly where it planned to be at the beginning of the season — one step away from their second straight appearance in the Division II championship game.
In fact, the semifinals are where the Gators always expect to be. The program has reached the semifinals seven times, including six of the past seven years. Twice, in 2013 and 2018, Beau Chene advanced to the state final. The Gators are still searching for their first championship.
But Vidrine can’t help but wonder if Beau Chene’s 2018-19 season would have been different if they just been able to make penalty kicks. Beau Chene was awarded 20 penalty kicks in the regular season — more than Vidrine can ever recall his team gaining in a year — but it converted only 10. Seven of those missed penalty kicks came in matches that resulted in draws.
So despite finishing the regular season with a more-than-respectable 15-4-7 record, the Gators were seeded fourth in the Division II playoffs. That’s two spots lower than where it was seeded last season despite Vidrine’s feeling that his squad is better overall than it was a year ago.
“Even though we’re a lower seed than last year, we are, across the board, a better team,” Vidrine said. “I think all of Division II just got better. We had other teams that did much better this year, and a couple got higher seeds than us and that sort. But … if we just hit the PKs in those seven draws, we would have been the No. 1 seed, including the game against Holy Cross, where we missed a penalty kick in that (0-0) draw.”
The Gators are set for a road trip to New Orleans to play the top-seeded Tigers, a program that opened its own facility on campus a month ago, at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s a rematch of last year’s Division II championship game, a 3-1 Holy Cross win.
Vidrine doesn’t mince words when asked if his team desired another opportunity to play the Tigers in the postseason. It just happens to be a round earlier and at their place, as opposed to a virtual home game in the state championship at UL-Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex.
“Oh, yes. From the minute that clock struck zero last year, that’s been the thought,” Vidrine said. “We knew they had a good bit coming back this year, and they would be the favorite again. But we knew we were going be a better team this year.”
The goal for Beau Chene was just to get to this point because higher seeds sometimes struggle with their second-round matchup after enjoying a bye in the first round. The Gators survived a 2-1 win against No. 13 Destrehan in the regional round and downed fifth-seeded Caddo Magnet 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
The Tigers seemed to have a much easier time in the last two rounds, outscoring No. 16 Live Oak and No. 9 Benton by a combined score of 6-1.
“You looked at the bracket, and I think we both really liked our draw if we could get over those couple of first-round-type stumbling blocks that you always have when you have a long bye week,” Vidrine said. “You saw it happen to many teams in the playoffs. After that bye week, you struggle. Luckily, we came through with that. It was just to get here because you’re going to have to beat (Holy Cross) sometime, whether it’s the semifinals or the finals.”
Vidrine doesn’t take too much away, positively or negatively, from the 0-0 draw to Holy Cross on Dec. 22 during the St. Louis Catholic tournament, a Saturday morning match in difficult conditions.
“That was a tournament game. You can’t really tell a lot on that,” Vidrine said. “Especially that game, the wind was 25 mph, so it was tale of two halves kind of. Each half, each team dominated with the wind. So we know each other well. I’m pretty sure they know us well. They had made some adjustments in that game that showed they knew some stuff about us before we even played that tournament game, and we have seen them at least three times this year.”
The inability to connect on penalty kicks may have contributed to Beau Chene’s unenviable playoff path, but Vidrine is optimistic that the Gators have rectified that issue. The majority of the Gators’ 10 made penalty kicks this year came later in the season.
“The thing is, we’ve got 7-8 guys that make them every time in their sleep. Every day in practice, they can go both ways. We just ran through an issue with, I guess, some mental things. Once you miss one, then that same guy misses another one. Then it’s like, ‘All right, let’s try another guy.’ Then the next thing you know, that guy is thinking about it. … So it kind of grew on us. But at the end of the year, I think we kind of solved it.”
And to Vidrine, beating Holy Cross with the help of a successful penalty kick or winning a shootout would be a fitting chapter in the Gators’ season.
“I almost feel like it’s a story line, like a movie story, that all of this happened for a reason,” Vidrine said. “Because maybe this is the way we advance or the way we win it, or it’s going to be the way we lose it. So this PK stuff may be the story line of the season.”