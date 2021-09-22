Vandebilt Catholic travels to Breaux Bridge on Friday in a matchup of two programs that have been battling adversity.

Located in Houma, Vandebilt's campus absorbed a direct hit earlier this month from Hurricane Ida, which packed sustained winds in excess of 140 mph as its eye wall passed through the area.

"It's been a tough haul," Vandebilt coach Tommy Minton said. "We're still not back in school. We start back Monday at E.D. White (in Thibodaux). We'll have a split schedule with their students."

The Terriers (0-1) resumed practice last Monday and played their first game against Newman last week.

Red-hot cornerback Chad Nolan sparking Abbeville's defense in 3-0 start For the first time since 2005, the Abbeville Wildcats are 3-0. Second-year coach Roderick Moy's team also notched its first victory over city …

"The first two weeks after the storm, our kids were mainly helping in neighborhoods," Minton said. "It was a lot of work and a lot of heartache. Many of our kids' houses were destroyed.

"When we started practicing again, we had to do it at Nicholls State. Since then, we've resumed practice at our school, but we're operating out of a makeshift fieldhouse. We still don't have power. We're making do with lanterns."

Vandebilt hopes to have its campus ready for classes again by mid-November.

"The campus sustained a good bit of damage," Minton said. "The upstairs windows of the school were blown out. The roof of the gym collapsed. Fences and trees are down all over the campus.

"Before the storm, we dressed out 82 players. We're currently at 68, and we expect to get every one of our kids back. Most of them evacuated, and some can't get back because their homes are inhabitable."

Minton's players welcomed the return of football with open arms.

"It lets them do something they like to do," he said. "They've been out in their neighborhoods, hauling carpet and debris to the street from houses. They've been having to deal with the harsh realities of life."

Breaux Bridge, meanwhile, roared to an easy win over New Iberia in Lotief's debut as head coach. Since then, however, the Tigers were forced to forfeit games against Catholic-New Iberia and St. Martinville due to COVID-19 issues.

"We had to start over again," Lotief said. "Can you imagine scrimmaging an opponent, playing a jamboree, making a little progress in Week 1, and then telling your players, 'See you in two weeks?' We're not going to be at the same level. We're not going to even be at the level where we were going into Week 1."

Loteif said that Breaux Bridge wasn't able to begin practicing again until Tuesday.

"The day after Labor Day, we were notified around lunchtime that we had two COVID cases," he said. "The kids were digressing by sitting around doing nothing. Their conditioning isn't good. Their timing isn't going to be good.

"I figure it's going to take two weeks to get to where we were in Week 1. That's not good. Now we have to face this after all the work we put in this summer. But we're going to bounce back hopefully. We're going to keep fighting."