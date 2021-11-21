SULPHUR — Marie Ladreneau’s record-setting weekend at the Ochsner/LHSAA Swimming State meet did not include another record in Saturday’s Division II finals.
But the sophomore had done more than enough to earn Girls Swimmer of the Meet honors. Landreneau’s St. Thomas More team also did plenty. The Cougars finished as the Division II girls runners-up in the meet held at the SPAR Aquatic Center.
“I definitely hit my goals for the weekend and I am very happy with how I did and how our team did,” Landreneau said. “I think this is probably one of our best meets.
“I would like to see our team win and I hope I can break some more records in the future.”
That team title goal may be the toughest. St. Scholastica won its 11th straight Division II girls title with 401 points. The Cougars were next at 287. Holy Cross scored 383 points to claim the boys title with STM placing fifth at 188.
Landreau won both of her events in impressive fashion Saturday. Her time in the 200-yard individual medley was 2 minutes, 5.23 seconds was just off her prelims time that broke a 28-year-old Division II record.
In the 100 breaststroke, Landreneau finished in 1:04.25 for the second straight day. That time broke a DII record Friday and is just over a second off the composite record. Her 100 freestyle relay split of 51.66 in the prelims also broke long-standing Division II/composite LHSAA meet records
“We had a plan and stuck to it,” STM coach Chris Landreneau said. “What we really tried to emphasize was that you stick the prelims and make sure you qualify in position to score well.
“I think we did that. And we had most PRs (personal records) across the board, which was also good.”
Claire Boudreaux (50 freestyle) and Emma Alexander (500 freestyle) were the other individuals for the STM girls, who also won the 400 freestyle relay.