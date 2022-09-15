Lafayette Christian Academy will play its first road game Friday when the Knights take on Jesuit at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.
The Blue Jays (1-1) have won nine of their last 11 games thanks in large part to a defense that has allowed less than 13 points per game over that span.
The Catholic League program, which finished as Division I runner-up to Catholic-BR last year, lost 28-23 at Ruston last week. The Knights, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 with an impressive showing in a 33-6 rout of Woodlawn-BR.
"We've had two really good wins against two really good programs," said coach Trev Faulk, whose Knights knocked off Acadiana in Week 1 and will host Ruston next week. "I'm a believer that iron sharpens iron. When we play good programs, we get better as players and coaches.
"The exciting part is that we still have room to grow and improve."
Junior quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson has thrived through the first two weeks, passing for a metro area best 566 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions for the Knights.
Johnson, who is averaging 22.3 yards per completion, has also rushed for 138 yards on 24 carries with a TD.
"He's done a great job," Faulk said of Johnson, who is listed as either a four-star athlete or cornerback by the major recruiting sites. "It's exciting to see his continued growth and progression.
"A lot of the credit goes to our offensive line, which has done a really good job."
Although Johnson isn't projected to play quarterback on the next level, he's been mentioned as the best high school quarterback in Louisiana ahead of marquee names such as Arch Manning, Eli Holstein and Rickie Collins, who struggled against the Knights last week.
"He wants to throw and deliver the ball," Faulk said when asked about Johnson's patience in the pocket. "We showed a clip to the kids on Monday of a 4th-and-7 against Woodlawn where we were too close to punt it.
"Ju'Juan stayed back there in the face of pressure and made a great pass on a curl route to Trae Grogan for the first down. We went on to score on that drive."
Alonzo Ryes (8-247, 3TDs), who is ranked third among area receivers, has been Johnson's primary target, followed by Grogan (3-112, TD), Alex Beard (4-85, TD) and TJ Marzell (4-48, TD).
Junior defensive lineman Melvin Hills III, another blue-chip recruit for the Knights, has received rave reviews for his play up front.
"Melvin is playing tremendous football," Faulk said. "He's a dominant force who jumps off the film."
Teurlings wary of St. Charles
Teurlings Catholic will look to stay undefeated and put an end to St. Charles Catholic's 13-game winning streak when the Comets challenge the Rebel in Lafayette Friday.
The Comets (2-0) haven't lost since the 2020 Division III state championship game in 2020. The LaPlace-based program avenged that loss by beating Lafayette Christian Academy in last year's title game.
Last year, the Comets went 11-0 in coach Wayne Stein's first season at the helm. The Comets were especially strong on defense, posting shutouts in seven of their first nine games and allowing a total of only 61 points - 27 of which were scored by Lafayette Christian in the title game.
"We have a lot of respect for what they've been able to accomplish," Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier said of the Comets, who are 2-0 with wins over Archbishop Shaw and Lutcher.
"Their whole community was basically wiped out by Hurricane Ida last year, and they proceeded to go win a state title. That's not easy to do."
Quarterback Ayden Authement completed 10 of 15 passes for two TDs and rushed for 75 yards on 20 carries with another score as the Comets erased a 14-0 deficit to get past Lutcher 21-20 last week.
"As far as high school football goes, St. Charles has one of the more diverse schemes you'll ever see," Charpentier said. "They're capable of being very multiple on both sides of the football.
"The senior quarterback (Authement) definitely makes them go. He's a three-year starter who is comfortable back there. Nothing surprises him. He's capable of playing mistake free football. They don't make many mistakes on either side of the ball."
The Rebels have been potent on offense this year with quarterback Preston Welch and receiver Kentrell Prejean accounting for much of the fireworks.
Welch is averaging 26 yards per completion with 360 yards passing and eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Prejean leads metro area receivers with 302 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Last week, Prejean caught four passes for 188 yards and four TDs in the Rebels' blowout win over Avoyelles.