She had finally enjoyed the kind of season so many were expecting when Bailey Hemphill left St. Thomas More for Alabama as a two-time high school All-American back in 2016.
As a junior in 2019, Hemphill was one of the nation’s most powerful threats at the plate, hitting .375 with a school-record 26 homers and 84 RBIs, which also led the nation. That helped the Crimson Tide win 60 games and get to within one win of reaching the Women’s College World Series championship series.
At that point, Hemphill and her teammates couldn’t wait for the 2020 campaign to finish off her collegiate career in style.
“We had some pretty high expectations for our team coming in. Preseason, we were number 1, so we knew we were going to be a good team,” Hemphill said. “We had the possibility of making it all the way to the end. That was our goal this year – to win it all, because we were so close last year.”
But like softball players across the nation, those high hopes quickly dissipated when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season in mid-March.
In her original plan, Hemphill thought she’d be in Oklahoma City this weekend.
“You kind of have that mentality of starting in February and expecting to play until June when the World Series is happening,” she said.
Individually, Hemphill was hoping for an encore performance after her spectacular junior campaign.
Her first two seasons in Tuscaloosa were good, but not the All-American level her third season produced.
“It was a little bit of a rude awakening,” Hemphill said of her first two seasons. “It was a big difference between playing high school and travel ball and then playing Division I collegiate softball. The game was faster, the pitchers’ ball spins more. My freshman year was definitely a big transition period.”
In her eyes, the turning point came late in her sophomore season after returning from a late-season foot injury.
“I realized what type of mentality I needed to have at a plate,” explained Hemphill, who hit .309 with nine homers and 41 RBIs as a freshman and .333 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs her sophomore season. “I was just trying to keep everything simple and that last week of the year (regular season) and I hit the best I’ve hit in my career. Everybody says that, but you never really think that simple ‘see-ball, hit-hall’ approach really works. But I just stopped over-analyzing everything. I carried that mentality over to my junior year and I had my best year at Alabama.”
But the 2020 season didn’t start out as expected for Hemphill or the Crimson Tide. Alabama was 14-8 and 2-1, while Hemphill was off to a .280 start with two homers and 10 RBIs.
“Some people were kind of doubting us after the first few weeks because we had some ups and downs in our game,” Hemphill said. “People were saying, ‘They weren’t as good as they were,’ but we kept that same mentality that we knew we were still good.
“For me personally, it was kind of bittersweet. Also being my last year, I was kind of taking in every single moment, not taking anything for granted and just soaking everything in. Every hard practice, every bus trip – just trying to remember every little detail of my senior year.”
As it turned out, Alabama never got a chance to get back on track. On March 12, the coronavirus abruptly ended the 2020 college softball season.
“There were a lot of emotions in that room, a lot of crying,” Hemphill said of the shocking announcement. “We were just kind of in denial at the time … ‘Is our season really over?’”
Three weeks later, Hemphill and the other six seniors at Alabama were given the option to regain that year of eligibility. All seven accepted. For Hemphill, it was an easy decision.
“It was not hard for me at all,” Hemphill said. “It was pretty easy for me because I hadn’t applied for grad school yet, so I didn’t have that decision to make. I definitely didn’t want to finish it like that. I definitely wanted to finish it on my own terms. I wanted to have one full year to finish out my career, so I can make the best out of every moment.”
Her initial plan was to apply for occupational therapy school in June and hopefully attend LSU-New Orleans. Now that she’s got another year of softball ahead of her, Hemphill will pursue a Master’s in sports hospitality in the upcoming academic year and then “hopefully go into occupational therapy school once my career is over.”
As strange as not preparing for softball games daily has been this summer, Hemphill has experienced some benefits to the shutdown.
“I was home for Easter for the first time in four years,” she said. “I got lots of quality family time. The only time I ever get that family time was around Christmas and during the summer. Of course, Of course, they come see some of my games, but even that is not like true quality family time with everybody – just taking in all of the little moments.”
Like so many, the absence of softball and sports, though, also allowed her to appreciate their place in her life.
“It made me realize how much I truly appreciate and love the game and all its given me,” Hemphill said. “Being away from my teammates has been really hard. It’s been difficult but I’m anxiously awaiting the time when we’re all back together again and playing the game we all love.
“Then you realize that sports is a big part of my life and a lot of other people’s lives. Everybody doesn’t know what to watch on TV anymore, just being able to watch reruns of old games.”