BOYS BASKETBALL
(Feb. 3-8)
Monday’s Games
Family Christian at Teurlings, Notre Dame at Northside Christian
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Barbe at Acadiana, New Iberia at Comeaux, Sam Houston at Southside, Lafayette at Sulphur
4-4A - LaGrange at Eunice, North Vermilion at Port Barre, Rayne at Washington-Marion
5-4A - Westgate at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Cecilia
6-4A - Opelousas at Beau Chene, Livonia at Breaux Bridge
5-3A - Church Point at Pine Prairie, Iota at Mamou, Ville Platte at Northwest
6-3A - Erath at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Crowley, Kaplan at David Thibodaux
6-2A - Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Loreauville at Houma Christain, Jeanerette at West St. Mary
4-1A - Merryville at Gueydan
5-1A - Catholic-PC at North Central, Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at St. Edmund
8-1A - Centerville at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic
7-B - Episcopal of Acadiana at JS Clark, Midland at Hathaway
Wednesday’s Games
Merryville at Gueydan
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Sam Houston at Acadiana, New Iberia at Barbe, Comeaux at Sulphur, Southside at Lafayette
4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion
5-4A - Teurlings at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Westgate
6-4A - Livonia at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Breaux Bridge
5-3A - Church Point at Iota, Pine Prairie at Northwest
6-3A - St. Martinville at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Crowley, Erath at Kaplan
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Port Barre
7-2A - Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Franklin, Houma Christian at Jeanerette
4-1A -Gueydan at Grand Lake
5-1A - St. Edmund at Catholic-PC, North Central at Sacred Heart, Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
8-1A - Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic
7-B - Bell City at Episcopal of Acadiana, JS Clark at Midland
6-C - Johnson Bayou at Northside Christian
Saturday’s Games
New Iberia at Southern Lab, Northside at Lafayette Christian, North Central at Ville Platte, Loreauville at Highland Baptist
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Feb. 3-8)
Monday’s Games
Westgate at Carencro
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Barbe at Acadiana, Comeaux at New Iberia, Lafayette at Sulphur, Sam Houston at Southside
4-4A - LaGrange at Eunice, North Vermilion at Port Barre, Rayne at Washington-Marion
5-4A - Teurlings Catholic at Northside, Booker T. Washington at St. Thomas More
6-4A - Opelousas at Beau Chene
5-3A - Church Point at Pine Prairie, Iota at Mamou, Ville Platte at Northwest,
6-3A - Erath at Abbeville, St.Martinville at Crowley, Kaplan at David Thibodaux
6-2A - Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-New Iberia, Delcambre at Franklin, West St. Mary at Jeanerette
4-1A - Merryville at Gueydan
5-1A - Catholic-PC at North Central, Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at St. Edmund
8-1A - Centerville at Highland Baptist
7-B - Midland at Hathaway
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Sam Houston at Acadiana, Comeaux at Sulphur, Southside at Lafayette, New Iberia at Barbe
4-4A - Rayne at Eunice, LaGrange at North Vermilion
5-4A - Teurlings Catholic at Carencro, Westgate at St. Thomas More
6-4A - Livonia at Beau Chene
5-3A - Ville Platte at Mamou, Church Point at Iota, Pine Prairie at Northwest
6-3A - St. Martinville at Abbeville, David Thibodaux at Crowley, Erath at Kaplan
6-2A - Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Port Barre
7-2A - Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Franklin
4-1A - Gueydan at Grand Lake
5-1A - St. Edmund at Catholic-PC, North Central at Sacred Heart, Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
8-1A - Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian, Hanson Memorial at Vermilion Catholic
BOYS SOCCER
(Feb. 3-4)
Monday’s Games
Carencro at New Iberia, Sulphur at DeRidder, Teurlings at Beau Chene, Abbeville at Vermilion Catholic, Notre Dame at Catholic-NI, Episcopal of Acadiana at St. Michael the Archangel, Glenmora at Lafayette Christian
Tuesday’s Games
Denham Springs at St. Thomas More, David Thibodaux at Westgate
GIRLS SOCCER
(Feb. 3)
Monday’s Games
Acadiana at St. Thomas More, Episcopal of Acadiana at Southside, Sulphur at Catholic-NI, Grace Christian at Sam Houston, Washington-Marion at David Thibodaux