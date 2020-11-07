NEW IBERIA Unlike most Friday nights, there were actually two frustrated, heartbroken head coaches after Westgate held off a late Teurlings Catholic charge for a 33-27 over the visiting Rebels in District 5-4A play Friday.
For Rebels’ coach Dane Charpentier, his disappointment stemmed from a third straight district loss against another league power.
For Westgate’s Ryan Antoine, his angst came from his Tigers incredibly being flagged 23 times for 206 yards. Add nine flags for 90 yards on the Rebels and the game was one more illegal procedure away from eclipsing 300 yards in penalties.
“Every time we got a drive – I don’t know how many third-and-ones, we jumped offsides …bad snap, fumbled snap – then off a fumbled snap, we got a late hit,” Antoine said. “Those are things we’ve got to clean up and we’ve got to correct.”
Antoine’s mind was already on the practice field Monday.
“Monday, they won’t like it,” said Antoine, whose team promptly ran sprints on the field after the three-hour contest. “I’ll tell you that.”
On the flip side, Charpentier was fine with his team’s effort … just not the number of big plays his offense produced.
“I’m proud of our kids,” he said. “I love our kids. They’re going to fight and claw and scratch. We’ve got a scrappy bunch of kids. They’ve got talented group that made some big plays. It’s a situation where their big-play ability, we couldn’t overcome it.
“They just produced a lot of explosive plays.”
One of those explosive plays came early in the second quarter when Jordan Doucet got loose for an 83-yard touchdown pass for a 12-7 lead.
The biggest one, though, came midway in the fourth quarter. After driving 77 yards in nine plays to open the second half, Teurlings got a 12-yard TD pass from Kaden Boulet to Ryan Richard to narrow the gap to 25-21 with 7:13 left to play.
But before the Rebels were even able to enjoy any momentum swings, Dedrick Latulas returned the ensuing kickoff to the Rebels’ 10. On the ensuing play, Westgate quarterback Brennan Landry perfectly executed a 10-yard draw up the middle to get the score back to 33-21.
“We started making some plays of our own in the second half, but the kickoff return was an explosive play,” Charpentier said. “You have to try to make explosive plays. That’s what football has become. They beat us with explosive plays tonight.
“It’s not anybody’s fault. It’s not that anybody messed up. It’s just that we didn’t make as many as they did.”
Richard ignited the Rebels’ offense with catches of 24 and 11 yards coming out of intermission.
“I thought in protection we got better in the second half,” Charpentier said. “They did some things in the first half where we were full-gap protecting, because they do so many different things that you can’t man-protect against guys who are that fast. “You’re going to lose somebody, so we were full-slide gap protecting and I think we kind of caught up to their speed of play. They have a big advantage with the speed of their front, their linebackers and their edge players. It was impressive.”
There were some areas of the win that pleased Antoine.
One, his defense stifled the Rebels’ running game, limiting Teurlings to 79 yards on the ground.
“We wanted to take away the running back and make the quarterback have to beat us with his arm and with his legs,” Antoine said. We did a good job of that defensively, but we gave up too many passes on the perimeter and too many deep balls. People have never been able to just throw on us like that, so that’s something we’ve got to clean up.”
And although he didn’t like allowing 173 passing yards, Derrick Williams and Tayshaun Fuselier delivered interceptions in the win.
Secondly, Westgate discovered a rushing attack with 168 yards, led by Steven Antoine with 109 yards and a score on 21 carries.
“That’s the crazy part, we couldn’t run the ball the last three weeks,” Antoine said. “All of a sudden, that was about the only thing that I got from this game that was good. We were able to have a four-minute drive, run the ball and get out of here. “That’s something we haven’t been able to do for the last three or four weeks. So I’m proud of the offensive line and I’m proud of Steven Antoine and the way he ran and did a great job of doing that.”
Landry finished 15-of-22 passing for 226 yards and two scores, while Danny Lewis was his top target with six catches for 83 yards and a score.
“But shooting ourselves in the foot,” Antoine said. “We got 15-yarders for craziness. We fake a punt on fourth-and-30 … for no need. We weren’t playing Westgate football. We weren’t playing focused tonight. Granted, it’s an ugly win. I’ll take it, but that’s something we’ve got to correct.”
Ironically, it was a pass interference flag on the Rebels’ defense on third-and-7 from the Westgate 8 that ended up icing the win. Instead of punting from their own end zone, the Tigers picked up four more first downs on the drive to run out the clock.
“This was the first time with the band, first time with all these people here and homecoming night,” Antoine said. “Some of that might have been guys trying to make plays and trying to do things, but that’s not like us.
“There are a lot of things we’ve got to deal with. That’s something I’ve got to correct and I’ll do a better job with that.”