NEW IBERIA – Same song, next verse.
The Carencro Golden Bears and Lafayette Lady Lions were dominant again on Thursday at New Iberia's Tabasco Relays, showing some of the same depth, speed and power as last week in the Beaver Club Relays at LHS.
It was the kind of meet that can set the tone for the stretch run to district, regional and state competitions to come.
Sprinter Jonathan Green won the 100 and 200 dashes in dramatic fashion and added anchor legs on winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays to spark the Bears to 136 points, 43 ahead of runner-up Barbe's 93.
For LHS, which topped Barbe and Alexandria 148 to 104 to 100, the day spun around Courtney Wiltz and Johanna Duplantis. Wiltz won the long jump (17-9), 100 hurdles (15.78) and 300 hurdles (48.98) and chipped in the scratch leg on the 4x100 win (49.36).
Duplantis brought the stick home in the 4x100, earned a personal-best 25.62 in the 200 and of course the pole vault at 11-6.
It took season bests in both short sprints for CHS's Green to surge past Alexandria's Kenneth Gaines, 10.66-10.73 and 21.69-22.78, That mirrored the relays as Koen Beavers, Bailey Despanie, Kentrell Williams and Green topped ASH 43.03-43.07 and 1:28.50-1:29.31.
Despanie chipped in a 21-9.5 win in the long jump, while Bryce Campbell won the 1600 (4:47.74) and was second in the 800 in 2:11.52. Teammate Noah Alrashidi took the 3200 in 10:40.06.
Third place Westgate got wins from Christian Francisco (50.48 400), Trayquan Francis (1:59.09 800), Camron Spencer (15.81 110 hurdles) and the 4x400 relay of Francisco, Jaquailan Allen, Francis and Davian Hill (3:26.97).
Versatie Amire Ledet led host NISH, winning the triple jump (42-4), and placing second in the long jump (21-4.25), 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Acadiana wins came from Cameron George (47-11 shot put) and Derreck Bercier (145-3 javelin).
The Lady Lions ruled from start (10:88.30 4x800) to finish (4:17.86 4x400) and mostly in between, despite challenges from Barbe an ASH while competing without shot put-discus ace Reese Grossie.
Acadiana's Aliah Lopez stepped up for the Lady Rams, winning the 800 in 2:39.29 and 3200 (13”17.31).
And, despite being a Class 1A fish in a big pond, Highland Baptist's Marin Barras won the shot put (39-0) and discus (124-5) and was fourth in the javelin.