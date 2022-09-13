The New Iberia Yellow Jackets tasted victory for the first time since 2020 by trouncing Sam Houston 35-14 last week.
It was also the first win for coach Josh Lierman, a New Iberia alum in his debut season at the helm of the program.
"I couldn't be more happy for the coaches, the kids and the entire school," Lierman said. "It was exciting. I told the kids they earned the right to celebrate that night."
Shanga Charles rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns last week. Quarterback Allen Hamilton completed 10 of 17 passes for 176 yards and two scores, and the junior ran for another score. Senior receiver Christian Walker caught four passes for 90 yards and two TDs.
"We didn't hurt ourselves against Sam Houston," Lierman said. "We only had one penalty and we had zero turnovers. (Former New Iberia and current Highland Baptist coach) Rick Hutson always said you see the most improvement from Week 1 to Week 2."
The Yellow Jackets kick off a rugged three-week stretch on Thursday at Acadiana (1-1, 1-0). League games against Southside (1-1) and Carencro (2-0, 1-0) will follow.
Acadiana senior halfback Keven Williams (32-256,3 TDs) is seventh among area rushers, and receiver Russell Babineaux is the third-ranked sophomore in Louisiana by 247Sports.
"Historically, Acadiana is really good and this year they're just as good," Lierman said. "I've been coaching against them for 15 years, and they look just the same as always.
"It's going to be a great challenge and a great opportunity. Against their veer offense, it's about making the right reads. We'll have to try and control the box and play assignment football."
Erath riding defense
Erath will look to its defense for another stellar effort at home against Catholic-New Iberia on Thursday after the Bobcats held North Vermilion to 120 yards of total offense in a 24-14 win last week.
Coach Eric LeBlanc said his defense played well across the board with both safeties making four tackles, both linebackers making four tackles, a defensive end with four stops and both cornerbacks registering three stops.
"It was crazy trying to figure out who to select for Defensive Player of the Week," he said. "The tackles were spread out among the whole defense. I felt that there were no weak spots, which was nice."
LeBlanc was especially pleased with his secondary, which includes cornerbacks Bo Lancon and Christen Migues and safeties Blake Dautreuil, Nate Touchet and Brayden Landry, after the unit held North Vermilion to zero passing yards.
"We ground it out on them on offense," LeBlanc said. "We had the ball 75% of the time."
Dautreuil (15-98) and Mason Hebert (19-93, TD) paced the Erath ground attack, and junior quarterback Lynkon Romero also rushed for a touchdown.
Romero, a junior, ranked No. 2 among area passers last year with 2,339 yards and 24 TDs. He's off to another good start with 247 yards passing and two scores. Christian Pillette, another junior, has caught 10 of Romero's 16 completions for 154 yards and a TD.
Vikings' Thomas shining
Northside will be favored to win its second consecutive game when the Vikings host West St. Mary (0-2) on Friday.
Quarterback Tommy Thomas accounted for four touchdowns in last Thursday's 45-20 rout of Washington-Marion. Thomas completed 10 of 13 passes for 107 yards and a TD, and he rushed for 75 yards and three scores on 15 carries.
Running back Ja'Nathan Bonnet also had a big game with 117 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns.
"I really enjoyed watching our kids play hard and give 100%," Vikings coach John Simmons said of the Week 2 win. "The coaching staff put together a good gameplan, and the kids executed it really well."
The Northside offense, headlined by Thomas, Bonnet and receivers Cameron Gotch, Jamarian Johnnie and Tyran Williams, committed only one turnover last week after surrendering the ball four times in Week 1.
"Thomas is a versatile QB," Simmons said of the 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior. "He's very mobile. He likes to get outside of the pocket. I want him to look down the field more when he scrambles and find our receivers down the field."
Bonnet's ability to run the football forces opponents to respect the Vikings' ground game.
"He's still a young kid," Simmons said of the 5-foot-8, 195-pound sophomore. "He's a good kid and a very smart kid. He's very durable and hits the hole hard. We want to get him at least 20 touches a game."