SCOTT – The Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams aren’t interested in proving the naysayers wrong.
They only want to prove themselves right.
Despite the notion that this football season would be a transition year for the Rams, Acadiana High is once in familiar territory – the regional round of the playoffs with plenty of hope for a deep postseason.
“The goal for us is always the same every year,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “We want to improve every week and continue improving so that we can ultimately be the best football team we can be by the end of the year.”
Acadiana opened the season 1-2 with losses against Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Lafayette Christian, but since then they repeated as District 3-5A champions and have won eight consecutive games.
“Early in the year, we lost a few games and in the past, we hadn’t lost many games early,” McCullough said. “But we hadn’t heard much about it (being a down year) and we don’t really talk about what other people are saying.”
At 9-2 overall, the Rams will look to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday with No. 10-seeded St. Amant (8-2) in town.
“The expectations are always the same for us every year,” McCullough said. “We were confident the entire time that as long as we prepared well and played well that in the long run, we would have the ability to beat anyone. I never doubted our ability to make a run.”
While the development of their quarterback Ayden Trahan and offensive line has been essential to the Rams’ success, McCullough also pointed out the dominance of Acadiana’s defense as playing a vital role in their winning streak.
“I feel like we have played great defense all season,” McCullough said. “Even though we were playing extremely well defensively, I feel like right now we are lining up even better than we were early on. Defensively, we just keep getting better and better.”
McCullough said it took some time for the Rams to reach the level of consistency they were expecting, but he believes they are there now.
“Our quarterback has played a lot of reps and he is doing a great job throwing the football and in the option game,” McCullough said. “On the offensive line we were starting sophomores and juniors, who hadn’t started before, and they have gotten better. Overall, I feel like we are doing a better job at executing right now compared to early in the season and because of that we were ready to beat those types of teams.”
One player who has been a pleasant surprise for the Rams is freshman Russell Babineaux, who has established himself as a reliable player capable of playing receiver and running back.
“You never expect much from a freshman, but once we saw him, we knew he would be able to help us on offense,” McCullough said. “He’s doing things that you wouldn’t expect from a freshman. You’re never really sure what you are going to get from a freshman playing 5A football. But he has done a good job.”