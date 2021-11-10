As it turned out, the athletic decisions made long ago by Notre Dame softball stars Abigail Savoy and Maci Bergeron were pretty good ones.
The academic ones, however, have been tweaked a bit.
No middle schoolers are ever expected to have the next decade of their lives all planned out to the last detail.
But before Savoy and Bergeron ever stepped foot on Notre Dame’s campus, they were being recruited by Division I softball powerhouses all over the country.
Both ended up picking LSU and on Wednesday, those choices made long ago finally became official with Savoy and Bergeron signing with LSU.
It was a huge signing day even for the Lady Pios’ program, which also saw Corine Poncho sign with the Houston Cougars.
“It was pretty insane being 12 or 13-year-old and being asked what you’re going to major and where you’re going to be going to college six or seven years ahead of time,” Savoy said. “I still feel like I made a good decision.”
Fortunately, the NCAA has changed the rules since then and athletes can’t be actively recruited until their junior seasons.
“I’m really excited to finally seal the deal,” Bergeron said. “It’s been four years … yes, a crazy four years.”
For the record, Savoy was thinking brain surgeon as an eighth grader, while Bergeron would have voted to be a veterinarian in those days.
Now seniors, Savoy’s still thinking somewhere in the medical field, but not necessarily a surgeon, while Bergeron has shifted to physical therapist.
“Then I figured out that I don’t really like the smell of some things involved with animals,” Bergeron said.
Since their verbal commitments to LSU, the convictions only got stronger over time.
“Every time I got on campus, it just keeps getting better,” said Savoy, who also visited Duke, Texas A&M and UL.
“It’s the atmosphere … it’s like a family,” said Bergeron, who was also recruited by Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and UCLA. “If you go to a football game, it’s just so fun to be in the stadium. The atmosphere is just electric.”
Savoy will play some outfield this season, but is primarily a first baseman. Bergeron is going to LSU as a catcher and Poncho could do everything from infield to outfield.
“The difference is one, all three of them are really strong,” Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said of the trio. “They’ve got quick hands. They’ve got a lot of power, but their hand-eye coordination is really good. That helps out with being really good hitters, but I think what sets them apart from a lot of kids is those three work really hard. They work really hard in the offseason.
“It’s pretty special. It doesn’t all come naturally, even though there’s some natural ability there. It’s in fact a lot of hard work.”
The group won state championships as freshmen and juniors, but their sophomore seasons were cut short by the pandemic.
Still, their career numbers are through the roof. Bergeron has hit .534 with 67 home runs and 187 RBIs. Savoy has hit .5-6 with 35 homers and 124 RBIs. Poncho has batted .586 thus far in her high school career with 25 homers and 94 RBIs. The team broke the national record with 95 homers in 34 games last season.
Unlike the two LSU signees, Poncho committed to Houston at the beginning of this semester.
The good news is all three are still striving to get better.
“These girls, it’s actually easier to coach these girls,” Serie said. “For one, you can challenge them. You can motivate them and there are still areas in their game that they have to improve on that they know they need to work on.
“That’s what makes it special for me as a coach, because I can really hone in on those areas – whether it’s plate approach or pitch recognition or defensive fundamentals or mechanics. They’re willing to get better and they know there are areas to improve in their game.”