Westminster Christian Academy didn't play its best volleyball in Tuesday's non-district match at Catholic-New Iberia, but the Crusaders played well enough to erase an early deficit and record their fifth straight win.
Although the Crusaders lost the first set and trailed 16-11 in the second set, they were able to recover and win in four sets (16-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-14).
"We came through a lot of adversity," WCA coach Keith Leon said. "Starting off, we couldn't pass the ball. We were struggling to get into a rhythm. The second set, we started getting that rhythm and the last two sets, we really started putting it together."
The Crusaders (24-5) scored six straight points in the second set to take a 17-16 lead. Abigail Cunningham's block, followed by one of her 21 kills, put the Crusaders in the driver's seat.
Cunningham, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, finished with 16 digs, five aces, four blocks and an assist.
"That changed the game," Leon said of Cunningham's block in the second set. "The game just turned there. It turned into our hands.
"I thought she had a great match. She does it all. Even in the first set, she didn't play badly. We just couldn't get her the ball enough."
Anna Ware and Ada Horton totaled 22 assists apiece. Ware added 18 digs. Caroline Lalonde had 14 digs, and outside hitter Carlie Horton provided 14 kills.
"We have to be able to pass the ball better at the beginning of the game," Leon said. "That's key. If we can't get the ball to our setters, our offense can't run. They took us off our game early. We can't let that happen.
"I like that we settled in and started playing our game. The girls relaxed after the first set and kept playing. They didn't look like they were nervous out there. They just stuck it out and kept playing."
Westminster Christian has regular season matches remaining against Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau (6-13), Beau Chene (23-12) and Ascension Episcopal (17-10), as well as the Episcopal School of Academy Tournament.
The Crusaders, who hold the LHSAA No. 2 power rating in Division V, are in pursuit of their first state championship. The road to the title runs through No. 1 Country Day (19-4), which has won 12 of the last 13 years.
"I think we have a chance," Leon said. "There are some things we need to work onto have that chance.
"I still think we need to control the ball better. We have to really get our offense involved and control the ball a little better. If we can do that, we'll be hard to beat."