NATCHITOCHES – Monday’s team scores and top 10 individual finishers from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships at Northwestern State’s Walter P. Ledet Track Complex. The course was three miles for boys and girls.
Class 3A
Boys
Team results: 1. Parkview Baptist, 48; 2. E.D. White, 84; 3. University High, 96; 4. Loyola College Prep, 107; 5. Erath, 116; 6. David Thibodaux STEM Magnet, 179; 7. Haynes Academy, 180; 8. West Feliciana, 191; 9. Lutcher, 214; 10. St. Louis High, 269; 11. Archbishop Hannan, 275; 12. Sterlington, 328; 13. Patrick Taylor Academy, 351; 14. De La Salle, 372; 15. Pine Prairie, 407; 16. Ville Platte, 456.
Individual Top Ten: 1. John Hall Hays, University High, 16:29.6; 2. Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 16:42. 7; 3. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 16:50.8; 4. Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 16:59.2; 5. Blayton Bernard, University Lab, 16:59.2; 6. Connor Agustine, University Lab, 16:59.8; 7. Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 17:16.8; 8. John Schouest, E.D. White, 17:22.3; 9. Kohl Feucht, Parkview Baptist, 17:22.3; 10. Jacob Mullican, South Beauregard, 17:34.9.
Girls
Team results: 1. E.D. White, 48; 2. Academy of Sacred Heart NO, 66; 3. University Lab School, 129; 4. St. Louis High, 134; 5. West Feliciana, 164; 6. Erath, 186; 7. Sterlington, 203; 8. Parkview Baptist, 214; 9. Buckeye, 217; 10. Albany, 221; 11. Loyola College Prep, 245; 12. Archbishop Hannan, 268; 13. Patrick Taylor Academy, 290; 14. Haynes Academy, 308.
Individual Top 10: 1. Saige Christen, Patrick Taylor Academy, 19:18.2; 2. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 19:26.0; 3. Ella Segura, St. Louis High, 19:36.9; 4. Rylee Methvin, E.D. White, 20:10.7; 5. Leah Varisco, Academy of Sacred Heart NO, 20:17.8; 6. Elizabeth Rodrigue, E.D. White, 20:21.5; 7. Olivia DeGravelle, E.D. White, 20:24.7; 8. Sophia Freeze, Ursuline Academy, 20:58.4; 9. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 21:04.7; 10. Emily Smith, E.D. White, 21:05.5.
Class 4A
Boys
Team results: 1. Teurlings Catholic, 29; 2. Belle Chasse, 27; 3. St. Michael, 60; 4. Vandebilt Catholic, 133; 5. Lusher Charter, 200; 6. Westgate, 207; 7. Leesville, 211; 8. Caddo Magnet, 264; 9. St. Thomas More, 316; 10. Livonia, 323; 11. Lakeshore, 325; 12. Ben Franklin, 326; 13. Beau Chene, 357; 14. Neville, 377; 15. Cecilia, 423; 16. Northside, 443; 17. New Orleans Military & Maritime, 449; 18. DeRidder, 501; 19. Carver, 522.
Individual Top 10: 1. Cameron Kelly, Teurlings Catholic, 16:14.5; 2, Jude Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 16:32.3; 3. Jack Howell, Belle Chasse, 16:33.0; 4. Keith Toncu, Belle Chasse, 16:45.4; 5. Jace Luckoski, Belle Chasse, 16:48.4; 6. Noah Bernard, Teurlings Catholic, 16:50.2; 7. Anthony Latonna, St. Michael, 16:53.1; 8. Archie James, Teurlings Catholic, 16:54.6; 9. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 16:56.3; 10. Zachary Edwards, St. Michael, 16:56.0
Girls
Individual Top 10: 1. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 19:30.5; 2. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 19:35.9; 3. Logan Hamilton, Vandebilt Catholci, 19:36.5; 4. Chloe Chehardy, St. Scholastica, 20:02.0; 5. Lina Mills-Zacapa, Leesville, 20:05.3; 6. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings Catholic, 20:37.2; 7. Ellie Bond, St. Thomas More, 20:45.6; 8. Kayla Ballard, Caddo Magnet, 20:45.6; 9. Sayla Fogo, St. Michael, 20:52.2; 10. Blaiklee Guillot, St. Michel, 21:02.1.
Team results: 1. Vandebilt Catholic, 45; 2. St. Michael, 61; 3. Teurlings Catholic, 76; 4. St. Scholastica, 95; 5. St. Thomas More, 154; 6. Belle Chasse, 167; 7. Leesville, 205; 8. Caddo Magnet, 208; 9. Lusher Charter, 269; 10. North DeSoto, 302; 11. Cabrini, 311; 12. Livonia, 354; 13. Cecilia, 383; 14. Liberty Magnet HS, 400; 15. Huntington, 427; 16. George Washington Carver, 455.
Class 5A
Boys
Team results: 1. Jesuit, 22; 2. Catholic High, 81; 3. Ruston, 109; 4. Brother Martin, 127; 5. Mandeville, 180; 6. Zachary, 241; 7. Holy Cross, 246; 8. C.E. Byrd, 269; 9. Parkway, 283; 10. St. Paul’s, 287; 11. Rummel, 294; 12. Walker, 295; 13. Fontainbleau, 221; 14. Central Lafourche, 440; 15. Barbe, 455; 16. Live Oak, 461; 17. Lafayette High, 474; 18. Benton, 480; 19. West Monroe, 482; 20. Archbishop Shaw, 507; 21. Pineville, 542; 22. John Curtis, 544; 23. Dutchtown, 557; 24. Hahnville, 578.
Individual Top 10: 1. Michael Vocke, Jesuit, 15:26.8; 2. Jack Desroches, Jesuit, 15:27.9; 3. Caleb Babineaux, Ruston, 15:41.8; 4. Lucas Sampedro, Jesuit, 15:46.6; 5. Trent Wells, C.E. Byrd, 15:48.4; 6. Robert Buisson, Jesuit, 15:50.0; 7. Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 15:51.4; 8. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 15:53.0; 9. Brady Mullen, Jesuit, 15:55.4; 10. Leland Crawford, Jesuit, 15:58.6.
Girls
Individual Top 10: 1. Lily Garrett, Ruston, 18:08.3; 2. Jenna Key, C.E. Byrd, 18:16.8; 3. Morgan Trauth, Dominican, 18:42.9; 4. Kelsey Major, Dominican, 18:44.5; 5. Stella Junius, Mt. Carmel, 18:55.7; 6. Hannah Linebaugh, Denham Springs, 19:07.0; 7. Michelle Daigle, St. Joseph’s, 19:09.7; 8. Hannah Vaughan, St. Joseph’s, 19:18.6; 9. Jaci Gary, Southside, 19:19.5; 10. Anna Naff, Ruston, 19:22.1.
Team results: 1. St. Joseph’s Academy, 55; 2. Ruston, 66; 3. Dominican, 89; 4. Mt. Carmel, 124; 5. Mandeville, 191; 6. C.E. Byrd, 194; 7. Fontainbleau, 256; 8. Lafayette High, 276; 9. Dutchtown, 279; 10. Parkway, 303; 11. Denham Springs, 336; 12. Live Oak, 340; 13. Walker, 357; 14. Ponchatoula, 371; 15. John Curtis, 407; 16. Southside, 434; 17. Haughton, 452; 18. Barbe, 456; 19. Alexandria, 515; 20. Chappelle, 553; 21. Central Lafourche, 558; 22. Chalmette, 574; 23. Thibodaux, 594; 24. Destrehan, 657.