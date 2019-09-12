The most ironic aspect of the most memorable win of Matt McCullough’s first season as head coach of the Acadiana football team — a 28-21 road win against Ruston in Week 2 — was that it was decided on a pass.
It’s always a little bit ironic when the key to Wreckin’ Rams’ victory is the passing game. The “Veer Machine” is what it is, built on running the ball 90-95 percent of the time, as Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh estimated.
But Baugh would know best how dangerous Acadiana can be when it suddenly chooses to pass. Tailbacks and tight ends are often left wide open.
In fact, when the Bearcats came down to Scott to play Acadiana in 2017, the Rams burned Ruston through the air. One of them was a pass caught in the left flat by former Acadiana halfback Jaylen James, who sliced through the defense for a 63-yard touchdown. The Rams won the game 28-6.
“You have this misconception that if you can stop the run that you’ll win the ball game,” Baugh said in an interview conducted for Acadiana’s radio broadcast, “and that’s not always the case.”
But last year’s road trip to Ruston, which featured an hour-long weather delay, was different. The Rams beat the Bearcats vertically when they knew it was coming. Acadiana had no choice, down 21-20 with under 10 seconds remaining and the ball spotted at Ruston 32-yard line.
The Rams made things difficult for themselves even before the play occurred.
“Actually, we had a pretty good drive going with more time left than people remember,” McCullough said. “We had about a minute. What happen is we fumbled the snap, and then we got two (false start) penalties in a row. Forty seconds ran off the clock. So I was thinking that we should have had about three, four or five more plays. Instead it came down to one last play. Honestly, that’s what I was thinking.”
The final play was as bizarre as it was thrilling. Quarterback Keontae Williams stumbled as he took the snap but managed to keep his feet as he rolled left. Then he spun away from pressure and moved to his right. He then somehow stayed upright when two Bearcats converged on him and continued scrambling toward the right sideline. Finally, he lofted a pass on the run to backup tight end Kaleb Cavalier.
Cavalier, standing at about the 3-yard line, jumped in front of two Ruston defenders to haul in Williams’ pass and dragged one of those defenders into the end zone for the game-winning score.
Incredible.
McCullough didn’t want to overdramatize the Hail Mary victory. As it turned out, Acadiana end up losing to Comeaux during district play and bounced back well on its way to the Class 5A quarterfinals. So it isn’t as if the Rams’ season would have been completely derailed if Williams’ pass was off target or Cavalier was stopped short of the goal line. Ruston, too, reached the quarterfinals in 2018.
But considering the 2018 Acadiana team featured only seven second-year starters, another victory over the Bearcats, especially the way it happened, was a confidence booster.
“I think that was a young team that we had, and that win kind of helped show them that they can play with good teams,” McCullough said. “Because last year, I thought Ruston was a really good football team, and of course the way we won was an exciting win, especially on the road up at Ruston. I think it was a big game for us last year because it gave our kids more confidence, and I think it kind of helped us to keep moving forward during last season.”
The two teams will play Friday for the third year in a row — and this time the game will be televised on Cox channel 4 — and it would be easy to think it’s serving as some sort of revenge game for the Bearcats. But Baugh, whose team is coming off an 21-20 loss to rival Neville in the season opener, isn’t sure that the case.
“I don’t know if it’s any extra motivation,” Baugh said. “We’ve used it for what it was worth last year. I think it was situation where we just didn’t take care of our business at the end of the game to finish it off to win it. That’s really more of what we’ve talked about, more so than the actual Hail Mary at the end. Us just knowing that, to beat a good football team like that, you’ve got to play the entire the ballgame, and you really don’t even need that to be a possibility.”