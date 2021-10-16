Mikie Bazar, Vermilion Catholic
Bazar, who had previously been out the entire season, returned under center for the Screamin' Eagles and didn't disappoint. Bazar completed 15 of 23 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns to lead VC to a 40-0 win over Highland Baptist.
Kaden Anderson, Acadiana
Anderson turned in arguably his best defensive performance of the year against New Iberia on Friday. Anderson had 13 tackles (seven solod), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery to lead the Rams to a 42-0 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Diesel Solair, Cecilia
Solair proved he is more than capable of stepping up in big games for the Bulldogs, as he helped lead Cecilia to a big 40-20 road win over Beau Chene Friday. Solair completed 12 of 14 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the Gators.
Grayson Saunier, Lafayette High
Saunier was everything the Lions needed against Barbe and more. Saunier successfully converted a fake punt late in the third quarter, while also orchestrating the eventual game-winning drive to lead the Lions to a 35-28 win over Barbe. Saunier completed 9 of 15 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 24 times for 155 yards.
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
The athleticism of St. Martinville's quarterback was on full display during Friday's 44-12 win over Kaplan. First, Harrison ran for 177 yards and two scores on just four carries and also completed five of six passes for 112 yards and three more touchdowns. His TD runs were from 53 and 65 yards out.