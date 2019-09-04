Logan Gabriel was looking for a sign.
While the Lafayette Christian senior running back had decided in advance that he was going to commit to a college on his birthday, he was perplexed as that date drew near.
"I was praying a lot and asking God for a sign or a message when it came to what school I should commit to because that's a very hard decision," Gabriel said.
"My birthday, Sept. 1, was getting close, and I wasn't getting any sign of what school. But I got home one day, and 10 letters were sitting there."
As it turned out, the stack of letters was from Northwestern State, and it was perfect timing for the Demons, who landed a verbal commitment from the 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior on Sunday.
"There was one letter in particular from the head coach (Brad Laird) saying good luck on the season, and that he hopes I stay injury-free," Gabriel said.
"And I thought, 'That's love right there,' and that's how I decided. I felt like that was the sign."
It also helped that the Demons signed LCA quarterback Zachary Clement in the last recruiting cycle.
"Zach is a hard-working dude," Gabriel said. "He and I together, we already have that tight bond, so I know we can do some great things.
"We talked about how we're going to get back together. We can't wait to suit back up together and win games. He said he loves it up there, and I can't wait to join him."
While he was on the NSU campus, Gabriel did his due diligence on the school.
"I approached a couple of random students, asked them about the school and got the same results from everybody," he said.
"They said it's a nice school, the people like to see you do good and they try their hardest to help you out."
LCA coach Jacarde Carter said his prized running back has come a long way.
"Logan is a great young man," Carter said. "It's like night and day from when he first got here in the eighth-grade.
"When he first got here, the weight room was optional to him. Now he eats the weights. He does extra work with the weights, and we actually have to run him off and get him out of there at times."
Gabriel has succeeded against the odds.
"I never really knew my dad," he said. "My mom passed when I was nine. I was really close with one of my brothers, and we got sent to foster care where they separated us. It was hard.
"None of my mom's children went to college. Only one graduated from high school. I'm going to be the second to graduate from high school and the first to graduate from college. I know she would be proud of me."