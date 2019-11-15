It wasn’t just any old win for Teurlings Catholic senior tight end Noah Fontenot when his Rebels pulled out a dramatic 18-14 come-from-behind Division II bi-district playoff win over Parkview Baptist on Friday.

There was a measure of revenge.

There was some redemption – both personal and as a team.

And there was that special feeling that finally somehow sticking around was worth it … all the blood, sweat and tears had finally produced the desired dividends.

“It was an emotional game,” Fontenot said. “It’s been a long grind for your team. Last year, when we lost to them in the playoffs (35-16 after leading 16-7), we knew we lost a game when we should have had it in the first half. We needed our senior class to step up. I remember that game. We had so many turnovers.

“We’ve been practicing all week – morning and night. We come here at 6 o’clock in the morning to practice.”

Trailing 14-11 with 7:18 left to play, Fontenot and the Rebels’ offense found themselves 80 yards from paydirt.

That same offense had just fumbled – its fourth turnover of the night – at its 20 to give Parkview a chance to put the game away.

But the defense held and Parkview missed a 37-yard field goal to keep the deficit at a field goal.

“Our sudden change, we work on that all the time at practice and our defense responded,” Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. “A lot of times, it’s hard to call offensive plays in a sudden change too. But defensively, I was just so happy with how our kids plays and with how hard and how physical they played.”

Two plays into the drive, Teurlings faced a third-and-10 when Larkin Spring caught a 10-yarder before getting popped extra hard to draw a 15-yard flag.

Two plays after that, Fontenot caught a 35-yarder to reach the Parkview 13. On second-and-seven, Fontenot caught a 10-yard touchdown pass for the eventual game-winner with 5:20 left to play.

“I can’t even explain it,” the emotional Fontenot said. “Thank God first. I was like, ‘We’re really about to pull this off?’ We knew we had two more minutes. We knew we had to get a stop on defense to win this game. I had faith in our defense.”

“It was an emotional roller coaster. I wasn’t even sure I was going to play at the beginning of the season. I thought I was going to quit. Coach Dane and the coaching staff talked me into coming back and playing. I knew it was my senior year. I just wanted to leave it all out there.”

Fontenot finished the game with 10 receptions for 109 yards and the winning score.

“They put me in different formations and try to make it confusing,” Fontenot said. “We have so many formations at Teurlings. They can put me in different spots. Usually tight ends in the past are not usually runners. They’re more blockers. I was just fortunate enough to be able to run. I’m not fast, but I have good technique. Using the formations got them off guard.”

In the end, it was simply about not turning over the ball for the Rebels (7-4), who suffered two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

“If we don’t turn the ball over, we’re good,” Charpentier said. “When we do, we’re bad. That’s earth-shattering for any team, but as a play-caller, you wish you had some sort of crystal ball. If you knew a turnover was going to happen, you wouldn’t call that play.”

Down 14-3 midway through the third quarter, Teurlings marched 69 yards on 17 plays in 6:55 for its first touchdown – a 4-yard run by wide receiver Coleman Bond. Quarterback Sammy LeBlanc then hit Devin Chavis for the two-pointer to cut the lead to 14-11.

Spring got 27 tough yards on the drive, before finishing with 68 yard rushing and 48 receiving.

“To run the ball the way we did,” Charpentier said. “I know it wasn’t explosive and it wasn’t pretty, but it was efficient in the second half. It kept them honest. Whenever we lined up three by one with the tight end on the nub side, they didn’t have an answer for it. One of the hardest things to do for an offensive coach is to keep doing the same thing over and over, even when it’s working.

“Noah’s a good player. He has such great hands and he has good enough size that he doesn’t need to get that open. It’s hard to play through him.”

The Rebels’ defense limited Parkview to 13 first downs and 227 total yards.

“Our defense won us the game, though,” Fontenot said. “I don’t know how to explain it. They brought us energy tonight when we were struggling in the first half trying to figure out their defense. We were sloppy with turnovers.

“We had a nice talk in the locker room and we were ready to play in the second half.”