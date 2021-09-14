Under the direction of first-year coach Marques Lewis, the Beau Chene football team is 2-0 after the program won just two games from 2018-20.
"It's a very lively environment at the school," said Lewis, whose team hosts Mamou (1-1) on Friday. "Anytime you're 2-0, people are happy."
Lewis credit much of the Gators' quick start to his staff, which includes Keylon Bruno (defensive coordinator), Junavion Sias (secondary/special teams), Jamal Chevis (receivers) and offensive coordinator Jacobi Thierry.
Lewis brought Bruno and Sias to Beau Chene from Carencro. Chevis is one of the best players in school history, and Thierry has head coaching experience.
"The staff has come together swimmingly," Lewis said. "It's a new regiment mixed in with the old. Sometimes that takes a while to jell, but it has worked quickly for us. I hope it continues."
Russell Wheeler has rushed for six touchdowns and has two 100-yard games. Quarterback Jhaki Sharp has thrown for 200 yards for Beau Chene, which defeated Bolton 45-38 and Port Barre 38-12.
"Sharp has commanded the offense in an astounding way," Lewis said of the 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior. "Our offense has pushed the envelope with its quick tempo."
On defense, 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior linebacker Ross Bertrand has lived up to preseason expectations.
"Ross is a three-year starter who is very aggressive," Lewis said. "He's like a sponge. He loves to learn and works extremely hard. He had 11 tackles last week. I also want to give credit to our secondary, which had three interceptions against Port Barre."
WCA 2-0 with road wins
Travis Blaize at Westminster Christian is another local coach who is 2-0 in his first year as a head coach. The Crusaders host Hanson Memorial (2-0) at home after road wins at Jeanerette and Northlake Christian.
"We're all about the 1-0 mindset," Blaize said. "We're focused on one battle at a time. We won our scrimmage and won our jamboree, but we keep embracing the 1-0 mindset each week."
Senior fullback Bryant Moore has rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries.
"He's been a model of consistency," Blaize said. "Our offensive line has gotten better and better. In Week 1, Jeanerette had big, athletic linebackers with the ability to run sideline to sideline. We got challenged early.
"Northlake Christian last week had a good defensive line. Our guys were able to figure out their scheme and do an absolutely outstanding job. Our right tackle, Landon LeBlanc, is tough as nails."
Brenn Ray and Caleb Savoie also graded high last week in WCA's 34-7 win.
"Savoie played like a man possessed," Blaize said. "He is our pulling right guard. He's not a mean kid. We have to challenge him to be meaner. If our group plays like that all year, we'll be solid in the run game."
Gage Barton completed 10 of 15 passes last week for 125 yards. His favorite target was Zach Bacilla (three catches for 53, TD), who added a rush for 9 yards, completed a pass, totaled six tackles and broke up two passes."
"Gage has turned the corner," Blaize said. "He had some first-week jitters, and some of that may have been related to my conduct on the sidelines. He has turned the corner as a leader.
"During the game, he looked to the sidelines and told me to call certain plays. He's a lot more relaxed. Last week, he threw an early interception. During the summer, that might have gotten to him, but he shook it off and kept the ball out of harm's way after that."
Hanson is 2-0 with wins over St. John-Plaquemine (34-6) and Delcambre (32-27).
"Hanson changed coaches this year," Blaize said. "Their scheme now is a lot more efficient. On defense, they do a lot of different things. They don't sit in one look and say, 'Here is our weakness. Come attack it.'
"They will have the best player on the field in the (Eugene) Foulcard kid. They're 2-0 for a reason. There are no easy games in 1A where you don't have the numbers that bigger schools have."